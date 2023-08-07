RACE NOTES – Streets of Nashville

STREETS OF NASHVILLE RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS 14th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet

16th: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet NEXT RACE: Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, August 12 (USA Network, 2 p.m. ET)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 16th: “It was a really tough day, a really tough weekend. We just never really found a set up that worked well. The good news is we were able to salvage some points and get out of here cleanly.”

START: 27th

FINISH: 16th



STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 80/80 OF NOTE: Ryan Hunter-Reay had to start from the last row today after a difficult qualifying session left him 27th on the grid. Going to an alternate strategy early, he stopped on Lap 4 to switch from alternate green-walled Firestone Firehawks to the primary blacks.

Two more pit stops followed on Lap 27 and Lap 53. Hunter-Reay battled a lack of grip, but moved forward when he could.

He made a fourth and final pit stop on Lap 73 for a top-off of fuel and a new set of Firehawks. In the closing laps, two-late race cautions caused multiple competitors to drop out of contention. Hunter-Reay deftly avoided all incidents and picked up several positions. Hunter-Reay finished in 16th, up 11 spots from where he stared the race.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 14th: “We almost had a great day! We went from 19th to 4th and then the contact happened. Got a drive-through penalty, which does not make sense to me. Anyway, it was a big step in the right direction for us and a great strategy by the team!”