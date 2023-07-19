Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, July 21-Sunday, July 23

Track: Iowa Speedway, a 7/8-mile (0.894-mile) oval in Newton, Iowa

Race distance: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart: 250 laps/223.5 miles (Saturday) | Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade: 250 laps/223.5 miles (Sunday) | INDY NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway: 75 laps/67.05 miles

Firestone tire allotment: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Fourteen sets for use through the doubleheader weekend | INDY NXT by Firestone: Three sets for use during the race weekend

Twitter: @indycaratiowa, @IndyCar, #HyVeeHomefront250 #HyVeeOneStep250 #INDYCAR

Instagram: @indycaratiowa, @INDYCAR, #HyVeeHomefront250 #HyVeeOneStep250, #INDYCAR

Facebook: @HyVeeINDYCARWeekend, @INDYCAR, #INDYCAR

TikTok: @INDYCAR, #INDYCAR

YouTube: @INDYCAR

Event website: www.hyveeindycarweekend.com

INDYCAR website: www.indycar.com

2022 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet), Race #1

Pato O’Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet), Race #2

INDY NXT by Firestone

Hunter McElrea (Andretti Autosport)

2022 NTT P1 Award winner:

Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet), 18.0607 seconds, 178.099 mph (Race 1); 18.0796 seconds, 178.013 mph (Race 2)

One-lap qualifying record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Helio Castroneves, 17.2283 seconds, 186.809 mph, July 11, 2014

INDY NXT by Firestone

Colton Herta, 19.6441 seconds, 163.835 mph, July 9, 2017

NBC race telecast: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart, 3 p.m. ET Saturday, July 22, NBC; Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade, 2 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC. Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Dave Burns, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters.

Peacock Live Streaming: All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecasts of the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart and Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade will be simulcast on the streaming service. The INDY NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway will be streamed on Peacock with practice and qualifying shown on INDYCAR Live.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman (Saturday) and Jake Query (Sunday) are the turn announcers. Michael Young be the pit reporter alongside Query (Saturday) and Yeoman (Sunday). The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart race (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday), Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade race (2 p.m. ET Sunday), INDY NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway (10:55 a.m. ET Saturday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times Central):

FRIDAY, JULY 21

2:15-3 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Practice, INDYCAR Live

3:30-5 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice, Peacock

5:30-6:15 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (Single car, Two laps), INDYCAR Live

7:30 p.m. Pit Stop Competition

SATURDAY, JULY 22

8:30 a.m. Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Single car, Two laps (Lap 1/Race 1; Lap 2/Race 2), Peacock

10:05 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway “Drivers, start your engines)

10:10 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway (75 laps/67.05 miles), Peacock

2 p.m. NBC on air

2:01 p.m. “Drivers, start your engines”

2:06 p.m. Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart (250 laps/223.5 miles), NBC (Live)

SUNDAY, JULY 23

10:05-10:30 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES systems check (Out and In Lap)

1 p.m. NBC on air

1:25 p.m. “Drivers, start your engines”

1:30 p.m. Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade (250 laps/223.5 miles), NBC (Live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart and Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade will be the 11th and 12th races of the 2023 season. There have been six different winners in 10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this season. Marcus Ericsson (Streets of St. Petersburg), Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach), Scott McLaughlin (Barber Motorsports Park), Alex Palou (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1, Streets of Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course) and Christian Lundgaard (Streets of Toronto) have all won in 2023. The modern record (1946-present) for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014.

(Streets of St. Petersburg), (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500), (Streets of Long Beach), (Barber Motorsports Park), (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1, Streets of Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course) and (Streets of Toronto) have all won in 2023. The modern record (1946-present) for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and 2014. Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, featuring the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart and Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade, will be the third and fourth oval races of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule. The previous two oval races were won by Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500). Newgarden has won five of the last seven oval races on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule – including one of the two races during the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend in 2022. The remaining oval race will take place Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

(Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500). Newgarden has won five of the last seven oval races on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule – including one of the two races during the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend in 2022. The remaining oval race will take place Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart and Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade will be the 18th and 19th NTT INDYCAR SERIES events at Iowa Speedway. Josef Newgarden and Ryan Hunter-Reay are the only entered drivers to win at Iowa Speedway more than once. Newgarden has four wins (2016, 2019, 2020 Race #2 and 2022 Race #1) while Hunter-Reay has three wins (2012, 2014 and 2015). Past winners Pato O’Ward (2022 Race #2), and Helio Castroneves (2017) are also entered in the event.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Josef Newgarden 4 2016, 2019, 2020 Race #2, 2022 Race #1 Ryan Hunter-Reay 3 2012, 2014, 2015 Helio Castroneves 1 2017 Pato O’Ward 1 2022 Race #2

Andretti Autosport has won seven of the 17 previous races at Iowa Speedway ( Dario Franchitti 2007, Tony Kanaan 2010, Marco Andretti 2011, Ryan Hunter-Reay 2012, 2014 and 2015 and James Hinchcliffe 2013). Team Penske has five wins ( Helio Castroneves 2017, Josef Newgarden 2019, 2020 Race #2 and 2022 Race #1 and Simon Pagenaud 2020 Race #1). Chip Ganassi Racing has two wins ( Dan Wheldon 2008 and Franchitti 2009).

2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015 and 2013). Team Penske has five wins ( 2017, 2019, 2020 Race #2 and 2022 Race #1 and 2020 Race #1). Chip Ganassi Racing has two wins ( 2008 and Franchitti 2009). Ryan Hunter-Reay , Dario Franchitti and Josef Newgarden are the only drivers to win at Iowa Speedway and win the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship in the same season. Newgarden accomplished the feat in 2019, Hunter-Reay in 2012 and Franchitti in 2007 and 2009.

, and are the only drivers to win at Iowa Speedway and win the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship in the same season. Newgarden accomplished the feat in 2019, Hunter-Reay in 2012 and Franchitti in 2007 and 2009. Scott Dixon is the only driver to have competed in every NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Iowa, and although he has 11 top-five finishes in his previous 17 starts on the oval, he’s never won at “The World’s Fastest Short Track.” Twelve drivers entered have led laps at the track ( Josef Newgarden 1,506, Helio Castroneves 644, Will Power 234, Dixon 130, Pato O’Ward 97, Takuma Sato 64, Graham Rahal 32, Ed Carpenter 18, Conor Daly 17, Felix Rosenqvist 7, Alexander Rossi 4 and David Malukas 1).

1,506, 644, 234, Dixon 130, 97, 64, 32, 18, 17, 7, 4 and 1). Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend presents the first chance for Alex Palou to complete the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge. The 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion has already scored wins on a street course (Streets of Detroit) and a road course (Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course). He would become the second driver to claim a $1 million bonus to be split among his team and chosen charity – The American Legion – should he win on an oval. Josef Newgarden won the bonus last season.

to complete the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge. The 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion has already scored wins on a street course (Streets of Detroit) and a road course (Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course). He would become the second driver to claim a $1 million bonus to be split among his team and chosen charity – The American Legion – should he win on an oval. won the bonus last season. Milestones:Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 316th and 317th consecutive start, the second-longest streak in INDYCAR SERIES history. Tony Kanaan holds the INDYCAR SERIES record with 318 consecutive starts…Ed Carpenter will attempt to make his 200th career INDYCAR SERIES start in Sunday’s Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade

INDY NXT by Firestone Race Notes: