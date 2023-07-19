Iowa Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Named Saturday Grand Marshal for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend

Caitlin Clark Named Saturday Grand Marshal for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend

University of Iowa Basketball Star and Reigning National Player of the Year to help celebrate the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart

NEWTON, Iowa (July 19, 2023) — Adding to a star-studded lineup of celebrities that will help turbocharge Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend, University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has been named Grand Marshal for this Saturday’s Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart.

One of the most popular athletes in the country and already a legend in the state of Iowa, Clark will participate in activities throughout the day on Saturday at Iowa Speedway. In addition to spending time with fans of all ages, Clark will participate in pre-race ceremonies before delivering the famous command of “Drivers, Start Your Engines” prior to the opening race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader weekend – the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart.

In addition to Clark serving as Grand Marshal on Saturday, Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch will be the Official Starter as he will wave the green flag to start the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart (Saturday at 3 pm ET on NBC). National recording artist and Des Moines, Iowa native Jon Mero, a former contestant on The Voice, will sing the National Anthem prior to the start of Saturday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race.

Nearly four months after captivating the nation with a record-breaking season and a memorable run in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Clark’s star power continues to burn bright on and off the court. While leading the Iowa women’s basketball team to the NCAA championship game, Clark became the first player in Division I women’s basketball history with more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season. Her generosity off the court has also impacted local communities through her charitable efforts. Clark’s accomplishments, her drive and her leadership have helped serve as an inspiration to athletes and fans of all ages across the nation.

“Caitlin Clark means so much to fans in Iowa and we are excited to welcome her back to Iowa Speedway as our Saturday Grand Marshal for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend,” said Anne Fischgrund, General Manager, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend. “With Hy-Vee’s support and partnership, we look forward to Caitlin’s participation this weekend and we know our fans will be excited to see her and have a chance to meet her at the track.”

After her incredible season on the court for the Iowa Hawkeyes, the honors and awards have been numerous for the native of Des Moines. She was named Naismith Player of the Year as college basketball’s top performer and Clark was also recognized as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year in 2023, in addition to earning Academic All-American honors.

After visiting Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend last summer as a guest of Hy-Vee, Clark will be even more engaged this weekend as Saturday’s Grand Marshal, and fans will have opportunities to meet Clark on both Saturday and Sunday at Iowa Speedway. The two-time first team All-American player will sign autographs for fans in the Hy-Vee KidsFit activities area on the Iowa Speedway Concourse, overlooking Turn 1, from 10:30-11:30 am CT on Saturday and from 10:00-11:00 am CT on Sunday.

Clark’s presence adds to the power-packed Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend celebrity lineup that includes another University of Iowa sports icon – head football coach Kirk Ferentz, who will be Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. With live concerts featuring country music superstars Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney on Saturday, along with Zak Brown Band and pop music sensation Ed Sheeran on Sunday, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will provide an amazing three days of racing, music and summer fun for fans at Iowa Speedway.

To purchase 2023 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend tickets and to learn more about the event, visit https://www.hyveeindycarweekend.com/.