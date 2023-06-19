ROAD AMERICA RACE NOTES

12th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet

17th: RYAN HUNTER-REAY No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet



NEXT RACE: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, July 2 (USA Network, 1:30 p.m. ET)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Finished 17th: “All in all, I feel it was a pretty positive day in that we have a direction for the future. We did have some setbacks today, we had to use a set of Firestone primaries that were just off the whole way through. Unfortunately, we had to pit for tires and here at Road America, you need to be pitting for fuel on an empty tank. That set our race on a different path and from there, we had to save a lot of fuel. We could only do what we could do. Moving up 10 spots today was a good start and there were a lot of positives behind the scenes.”



RACE RESULTS:

START: 27th

FINISH: 17th



STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 55/55 OF NOTE: After an incident in qualifying yesterday, Ryan Hunter-Reay had to start from the last position in his first race with Ed Carpenter Racing and first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on a road course since 2021. He was off to a strong start, up four positions in the first lap alone and was running 23rd when the first full-course caution was called on Lap 2. As he started the race on the alternate red Firestone Firehawks and had completed the two minimum laps on that compound, he took advantage of the caution and made his first stop for sticker black Firehawks. He resumed his charge forward, moving up to 19th before his second pit stop. Anticipating another full-course caution, Hunter-Reay dove into the pit lane with the majority of the field on Lap 12. Running 18th at the restart, he maintained the position until a Lap 25 yellow flag brought the field in for another round of pit stops the following lap. Hunter-Reay continued to have spirited battles with the cars around him, using every available opportunity to pick up positions. Even though he was tasked with hitting a difficult fuel number after his final stop on Lap 40, Hunter-Reay defended and maintained his position. By the checkered flag, he had gained 10 spots and finished the race in 17th.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet, Finished 12th: “Pretty happy! It was a roller coaster race. I got a penalty leaving the pit box, but I had no time to stop or I would have held the other guy up even more. I just stayed flat and hoped for the best. It was a pretty harsh penalty, going all the way to the back. From then on though, we maximized the day. I was P23 and made it all the way back to P12. Quite happy, the car felt good. I could really attack on the restarts and that’s how I moved my way forward. It was a pleasure to drive the Direct Supply car! If we had not had the penalty, we could have had a Top 10 but we maximized what we had, so I am happy. It was a fun race on my favorite track! This is the first time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES I have had fun race at Road America. It was a pretty good job by Ryan (Hunter-Reay) as well in his first race back! Good day for the team and on to the middle of Ohio!”