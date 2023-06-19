Alex Palou seized victory at the Grand Prix at Road America today, earning the 250th overall victory for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Palou jumped to the lead on lap 49 of 55 in the No. 10 American Legion Honda and held on to take the checkered flag. With the win, he extended his INDYCAR championship lead to a margin of 74 points (324 total points).

The win was the seventh of Palou’s INDYCAR career and his second at Road America (2021). The win is his third this season (Streets of Detroit; GMR Grand Prix), the same number he recorded during his title-winning campaign in 2021.

Scott Dixon led an impressive charge in the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda as the race’s “Biggest Mover,” advancing 19 positions over the course of the race to secure a P4 finish. Dixon extended his all-time INDYCAR record with his 196th top-5 finish in his 376th career start (52%).

Marcus Ericsson picked up quality points today, piloting the No. 8 Huski Ice Spritz Honda to a P6 result. Ericsson has now finished in the top-10 of all eight races this season and remains second in the standings with 250 points.

Marcus Armstrong battled all day in the No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants and wrapped up his first race at Road America in P24.

Up next: CGR’s INDYCAR team will race next at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, July 2.

Alex Palou – No. 10 American Legion Honda

“It’s my favorite road course on the calendar and probably in the States. I got my first podium here and now my second win. It’s been an amazing weekend. We had a lot of speed and our Honda was very good on fuel mileage, honestly. That gave us the win today. We were able to be consistent, fast and we’re going to try and keep it rolling into Mid-Ohio. It’s still early but you obviously want those points in your camp instead of other ones. We’re not going to lose the focus. We know we have a great team and that we can continue winning races and being consistent.”

Scott Dixon – No. 9 PNC Bank Women in Motorsports Honda

“It was definitely an interesting day. Huge team effort and I’m happy to rebound the way we did with 19 spots moving forward. Obviously, a podium would’ve been nice, but huge credit to the 10 car and the whole team effort there. Good day for points, but obviously we could have had more.”

Marcus Ericsson – No. 8 Huski Ice Spritz Honda

“It was an eventful day to say the least. There was a lot of pushing and shoving out there but I think we were really fast. We had really good pace in the car. Unfortunately, we had a couple of issues today and you know in racing sometimes that happens. We had to fight back, but the pace was really good to get back to P6. I think it was a really good effort. Could’ve, would’ve, should’ve, but still a decent points day and Alex winning the 250th race for Ganassi is incredible so a good day for the whole team.”

Marcus Armstrong – No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda

“We had a good start and picked up about five spots. The car was really good for the first stint and we were just fuel saving and tire saving. The car was mega. We had a few wobbles in the second stint but still it was okay. Unfortunately, we didn’t box with the rest of the field on the second safety car. But nevertheless, we’re going to learn from it and come back even stronger.”