ROAD AMERICA QUALIFYING NOTES

15th: RINUS VEEKAY 01:41.7420 (142.030 mph)

27th: RYAN HUNTER-REAY 01:44.1738 (138.714 mph)



RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix

TRACK: Road America

LOCATION: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 4-mile, 14-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 55 Laps/220.55 Miles



RACE: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. CT (USA Network, 12 p.m. CT)

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET

RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Qualified 27th: “We were definitely trying everything we could set-up wise to get more speed out of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet. We had some really promising changes going into qualifying, just trying to get the most out of it. We were pushing 110%, searching for a half of a tenth of a second, and just lost the rear of the car. Once you get in the gravel, it’s all over from there. It’s not a big setback in terms of contact, just tough not to be able to get everything out of it today.”



BIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



ROAD AMERICA STATS

BEST START: 2nd (2004)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2018)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 9



CAREER STATS

STARTS: 283

WINS: 18

POLES: 7 OF NOTE: Ryan Hunter-Reay had not been behind the wheel of an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car on a road course since he tested with ECR in October 2021 at Barber Motorsports Park. Yesterday afternoon, he climbed behind the wheel of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet for the first time on a race weekend and got to work at Road America. Maximizing the available track time, Hunter-Reay turned 32 laps on the four-mile circuit in the two practice sessions prior to qualifying. After being in a single-car incident in this afternoon’s qualifications that resulted in a red flag, Hunter-Reay lost his two fastest lap times and will start 27th tomorrow. Hunter-Reay, recognized as one of the most successful American open wheel racing drivers, brings a wealth of experience to the team with an INDYCAR career that spans two decades. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including a victory in the 2014 Indianapolis 500. Most recently, he competed in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, leading eight laps in the closing stages of the race and ultimately finishing 11th. An Early Release version of the BITNILE.COM metaverse was launched on March 1 to coincide with the start of the 2023 season and already has over 1,000,000 engaged users. A number of new features and functionality continue to be added to the rapidly growing virtual world, including eCommerce, live streaming entertainment, and social networking.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet, Qualified 15th: “We had the pace for at least the Fast 12 and I wish we could have made it! The red tires were just a bit unpredictable and handled a lot differently than at other race tracks. We couldn’t really maximize those perfectly, so that set us back. It’s a long race tomorrow and many things can happen, we will work our way forward to where we should be!”