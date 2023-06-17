ROAD AMERICA QUALIFYING NOTES
|15th: RINUS VEEKAY 01:41.7420 (142.030 mph)
27th: RYAN HUNTER-REAY 01:44.1738 (138.714 mph)
RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix
TRACK: Road America
LOCATION: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 4-mile, 14-turn road course
RACE LENGTH: 55 Laps/220.55 Miles
RACE: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. CT (USA Network, 12 p.m. CT)
RYAN HUNTER-REAY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET
RYAN HUNTER-REAY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Qualified 27th: “We were definitely trying everything we could set-up wise to get more speed out of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet. We had some really promising changes going into qualifying, just trying to get the most out of it. We were pushing 110%, searching for a half of a tenth of a second, and just lost the rear of the car. Once you get in the gravel, it’s all over from there. It’s not a big setback in terms of contact, just tough not to be able to get everything out of it today.”
BIRTHDAY: December 17, 1980
HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL
RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL
ROAD AMERICA STATS
BEST START: 2nd (2004)
BEST FINISH: 2nd (2018)
NUMBER OF STARTS: 9
CAREER STATS
STARTS: 283
WINS: 18
POLES: 7
OF NOTE:
- Ryan Hunter-Reay had not been behind the wheel of an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car on a road course since he tested with ECR in October 2021 at Barber Motorsports Park. Yesterday afternoon, he climbed behind the wheel of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet for the first time on a race weekend and got to work at Road America. Maximizing the available track time, Hunter-Reay turned 32 laps on the four-mile circuit in the two practice sessions prior to qualifying. After being in a single-car incident in this afternoon’s qualifications that resulted in a red flag, Hunter-Reay lost his two fastest lap times and will start 27th tomorrow.
- Hunter-Reay, recognized as one of the most successful American open wheel racing drivers, brings a wealth of experience to the team with an INDYCAR career that spans two decades. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based driver is an NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2012) with 18 career wins, including a victory in the 2014 Indianapolis 500. Most recently, he competed in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, leading eight laps in the closing stages of the race and ultimately finishing 11th.
- An Early Release version of the BITNILE.COM metaverse was launched on March 1 to coincide with the start of the 2023 season and already has over 1,000,000 engaged users. A number of new features and functionality continue to be added to the rapidly growing virtual world, including eCommerce, live streaming entertainment, and social networking.
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET
RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet, Qualified 15th: “We had the pace for at least the Fast 12 and I wish we could have made it! The red tires were just a bit unpredictable and handled a lot differently than at other race tracks. We couldn’t really maximize those perfectly, so that set us back. It’s a long race tomorrow and many things can happen, we will work our way forward to where we should be!”
BIRTHDAY: September 11, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Hoofddorp, Netherlands
RESIDENCE:
Fort Lauderdale, FL
ROAD AMERICA STATS
BEST START: 15th (2020, 2023)
BEST FINISH: 13th (2020)
NUMBER OF STARTS: 3
CAREER STATS
STARTS: 53
WINS: 1
POLES: 2
OF NOTE:
- Road America is not only one of Rinus VeeKay’s favorite tracks to race on, it is also a sentimental favorite as it is home to his first victory in an open-wheel car and first win in the United States. In Practice 2 this morning, VeeKay set the 10th fastest lap time. A car spun in front of him in qualifications, causing a local yellow on what should have been his fastest lap on the black Firestone Firehawk tires. Switching to red Firehawks, VeeKay was able to move from 12th up to 8th. With only the fastest six cars advancing to Round 2, VeeKay will start 15th in tomorrow’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America.
- Born in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Rinus van Kalmthout began karting in 2009 at the age of 8. With sights set firmly on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, he transitioned to the Road to Indy in 2017 and launched his U.S. career driving as Rinus VeeKay. He is now ECR’s longest-tenured full-time driver, now in his fourth season behind the wheel of the No. 21 Chevrolet. The 22-year-old recently made his 50th career start and qualified on the front row of last month’s Indianapolis 500.
- This weekend, the No. 21 Chevrolet showcases the blue and white colors of longtime ECR partner Direct Supply. Headquartered in nearby Milwaukee, Direct Supply is committed to enhancing the lives of seniors and those who care for them. Since 1985, the company has helped Senior Living providers create amazing environments, improve care and outcomes, optimize building operations, streamline procurement and more. Direct Supply has been featured on the No. 21 at Road America since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned to the track in 2016.