

ROAD AMERICA

RACE: SONSIO GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA DATE: JUNE 17, 2023





JOSEF NEWGARDEN

No. 2 PPG DALLARA/CHEVROLET

SECOND PRACTICE – 12TH

QUALIFYING – 4TH



SCOTT McLAUGHLIN

No. 3 SONSIO DALLARA/CHEVROLET

SECOND PRACTICE – 9TH

QUALIFYING – 18TH





WILL POWER

No. 12 VERIZON 5G DALLARA/CHEVROLET

SECOND PRACTICE – 25TH

QUALIFYING – 22ND



Today’s second practice can simply be described with one word, eventful. The 60-minute session saw five red flag periods, but one proved to be most costly for Team Penske. Will Power was involved in a two-car incident after the No. 9 car of Scott Dixon was attempting to return to the track surface after a spin at turn 13. The two made significant contact. Fortunately, neither driver was injured. The Verizon 5G crew went to work repairing all areas of the car successfully to make it out for pole qualifying. Both Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden made improvements from the first practice session yesterday to finish in ninth and 12th respectively.



In qualifying, Newgarden led the Penske trio in making the Firestone Fast Six. The reigning Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America winner will start from the fourth position. McLaughlin (18th) and Power (22nd) rounded out the line up after not advancing out of Round 1.

WHAT THEY SAID – “Great session for the PPG car. I think our potential was right around that, and it might’ve been tough to top (Colton) Herta today. We made really good gains this morning and all through qualifying. So proud of the team. Our Chevy engine was really solid, had good power and drivability today. If we can work tonight on how to take care of the tires, we should be in position to fight for the win tomorrow.” – Josef Newgarden



WHAT’S NEXT – Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America will take place tomorrow at 1:00 pm ET, with coverage on USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR Radio and Sirius XM Channel 209.