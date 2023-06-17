|
ROAD AMERICA
RACE: SONSIO GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA DATE: JUNE 17, 2023
JOSEF NEWGARDEN
No. 2 PPG DALLARA/CHEVROLET
SECOND PRACTICE – 12TH
QUALIFYING – 4TH
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN
No. 3 SONSIO DALLARA/CHEVROLET
SECOND PRACTICE – 9TH
QUALIFYING – 18TH
WILL POWER
No. 12 VERIZON 5G DALLARA/CHEVROLET
SECOND PRACTICE – 25TH
QUALIFYING – 22ND
Today’s second practice can simply be described with one word, eventful. The 60-minute session saw five red flag periods, but one proved to be most costly for Team Penske. Will Power was involved in a two-car incident after the No. 9 car of Scott Dixon was attempting to return to the track surface after a spin at turn 13. The two made significant contact. Fortunately, neither driver was injured. The Verizon 5G crew went to work repairing all areas of the car successfully to make it out for pole qualifying. Both Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden made improvements from the first practice session yesterday to finish in ninth and 12th respectively.
In qualifying, Newgarden led the Penske trio in making the Firestone Fast Six. The reigning Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America winner will start from the fourth position. McLaughlin (18th) and Power (22nd) rounded out the line up after not advancing out of Round 1.
WHAT THEY SAID – “Great session for the PPG car. I think our potential was right around that, and it might’ve been tough to top (Colton) Herta today. We made really good gains this morning and all through qualifying. So proud of the team. Our Chevy engine was really solid, had good power and drivability today. If we can work tonight on how to take care of the tires, we should be in position to fight for the win tomorrow.” – Josef Newgarden
WHAT’S NEXT – Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America will take place tomorrow at 1:00 pm ET, with coverage on USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR Radio and Sirius XM Channel 209.