ED CARPENTER RACING DRIVER UPDATE

ECR, Conor Daly Mutually Agree to End Their Relationship, Effective Immediately

(INDIANAPOLIS) June 7, 2023 – Ed Carpenter Racing announced today that the team and Conor Daly have mutually agreed to end their relationship, effective immediately. The No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet will continue as a full-time entry in the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Team owner Ed Carpenter stated, “This is the most difficult decision I have made as a team owner because I respect Conor and know what he means to INDYCAR and its fans. Our team has not been performing at the level we are capable of this year, and despite making technical changes and investments in the offseason, 2023 has been extremely challenging. I have put a great deal of consideration into the current state of our team and realize it is my obligation to our employees, partners, and supporters to do whatever is necessary to elevate our team’s competitiveness. We sincerely wish Conor continued success and will cheer him on wherever he goes next.”

“Although we’ve mutually decided that it’s in our best interests to take different paths, I’d like to thank ECR for the past three and a half seasons,” said Daly. “I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me – past, present and into the future. I look forward to taking on the next opportunities that await, and I want to thank the fans for being with me on this ride.”

The status of the No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet is unaffected, as well as the ovals-only program of the No. 33 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet. Information regarding the driver of the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet for the upcoming event at Road America will be released in due course.