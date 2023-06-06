TEAM UPDATE 06 \\ 04

CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX_RACE_REVIEW

Mixed results for JHR on the streets of Detroit

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s first visit to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix downtown street circuit brought mixed results today as Callum Ilott’s early collision resulted in a premature exit and Agustín Canapino’s assured performance secured a P14 finish on Motown’s narrow street circuit.

The 100-lap race started with Agustín in P20 and Callum ahead in P16. But a collision on the entry into Turn 3 ended the Briton’s race shortly after the race went green.

Agustín meanwhile, navigated one of the most challenging circuits on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar with his trademark confidence. The Argentine rookie powered through the opening quarter of the race, setting personal best lap times with impressive regularity.

At lap 29, Agustín climbed into P10 before heading into the pits. A fresh set of primary tires were bolted to the #78 Dallara-Chevrolet, following an extended stint on the softer green Firestone tires.

A final set of black sidewall tires went onto Agustín’s car on lap 68, before several more caution periods shook up the field. However, Agustín avoided any trouble to claim P14 at the checkered flag.

P27

\\ CALLUM ILOTT

“It was a premature end to our race and I feel quite bad. I misjudged it under braking for Turn 3. I wasn’t carrying too much speed, but as soon as I hit the rear wheel of Kyle [Kirkwood] in front, the car took off. It’s a big shame and I’m sorry to the team and to Kyle.

“I think we could have had a good result here as the car felt quick in the warm-up. It’s a big shame, but you live and learn. Now we’ll move onto the next one at Road America.”

P14

\\ AGUSTIN CANAPINO

“We had a great race today, so I’m very happy. I’m grateful for the hard work of the team, after I crashed on Friday, to now finish in P14. We had some good battles and overtakes, so I’m really pleased with today’s result.”

TP \ RICARDO JUNCOS

“Callum was unfortunate to make contact in the first corner, ending his race early. Agustín drove well to finish P14, and he also tried to fight for a top ten place towards the end. He was very fast and was able to put in good

lap times.

“I want to congratulate the team, as we improved a lot on the pit stops today. Improving as a team on the strategy and communication was also good to see, and everyone did a great job. Agustín in particular, being a rookie, demonstrated his talents once again as he produced a great result. Now we will look forward to the next race weekend at Road America, as well as testing in a couple of days.”