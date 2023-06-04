

DETROIT STATS

Belle Isle – Previous Circuit

BEST START: 3rd (2021)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2021)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 3



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 4th

STARTS: 52

WINS: 1

POLES: 2

OF NOTE:



A margin of .0011 of a second separated Rinus VeeKay from the second round of qualifications in Detroit this afternoon. He started on the primary black Firehawk before switching to the alternate green tire. He turned nine laps during Round 1, Group 2 and was bumped down to 7th in the closing seconds. He will start from 14th on the new Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix layout.



VeeKay had never driven on the streets of Belle Isle in any series until the opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice in 2021. Less than 24 hours later, his first race in Detroit ended with a podium finish as he took the checkered flag in the 2nd position. He was running in the Top 10 in last year’s event when the No. 21 slid in into the Turn 6 tire barrier, resulting in a 16th place finish.



Born in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Rinus van Kalmthout began karting in 2009 at the age of 8. With sights set firmly on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, he transitioned to the Road to Indy in 2017 and launched his U.S. career driving as Rinus VeeKay. Just four years into his time in the United States, he not only reached the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, but earned 2020 Rookie of the Year honors. The 22-year-old recently made his 50th career start.