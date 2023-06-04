#6: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Streets of Downtown Detroit

Practice and Qualifying date: Saturday, June 3

Round: 7/17

Total laps: 100 Laps

Total race distance: 170 miles/273.59 km

Length: 1.70 miles/2.74 km

Number of turns: 9

Session start times:

Warm Up: Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 22nd, 01:04.9592

Total Laps: 26

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: 6th, 01:02.5341

Round 2: 9th, 01:02.1937

Starting Position: P9

”I’m not super happy with how that went, probably one of my worst qualifying performances. Looking at what I did, I felt like there was more in the car and I just didn’t put something together. It was either front locking, rear locking, a bit of oversteer or a bit of understeer. I wasn’t really vibing with the car that much, but there’s for sure speed in it. I think we’re as quick as anyone else; it’s just super tight. You have to make a perfect lap, otherwise you’re going to be left out. We’ll learn from that.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 7th, 01:03.7732

Total Laps: 23

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 3rd, 01:02.0470

Round 2: 10th, 01:02.2564

Starting Position: P10

“I definitely thought we had a little bit more in it. Tomorrow will be about survival. Obviously 10th isn’t ideal, but tomorrow is what counts.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 14th, 01:04.4716

Total Laps: 25

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: 7th, 01:02.5714

Starting Position: P13

”I don’t really know where we all went wrong. We were very strong in practice even without getting laps, theoreticals looked good, and then it came to qualifying and we just collectively didn’t have it. I love driving around here; that’s a positive. We have two sets of what I think is going to be the preferred tire, so that’s also a positive. We’ll just see what tomorrow brings.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Not the results we wanted in qualifying, obviously. It’s tight in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and if you don’t get it all right, you’ll end up where we are. I think we’re expecting a far-from-straightforward race tomorrow. I remember the first time in Nashville, Marcus Ericsson crashed on Lap 1, pitted six times, I think, and won. We’ll keep our heads up and figure it out for tomorrow.”