

BIRTHDAY: September 11, 2000

HOMETOWN:Hoofddorp, Netherlands

RESIDENCE:Fort Lauderdale, FL

DETROIT STATS

Belle Isle – Previous Circuit



BEST START: 3rd (2021)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2021)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 3



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 4th

STARTS: 52

WINS: 1POLES: 2



OF NOTE:

Rinus VeeKay had never driven on the streets of Belle Isle in any series until the opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice in 2021. Less than 24 hours later, his first race in Detroit ended with a podium finish as he took the checkered flag in the 2nd position. He was running in the Top 10 in last year’s event when the No. 21 slid in into the Turn 6 tire barrier, resulting in a 16th place finish.



Last Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 resulted in VeeKay’s best finish of the season. He qualified 2nd, the third time in three years he started on the front row. He swapped the lead with pole sitter Alex Palou for the first quarter of the race, leading 24 laps. A drive-through penalty for avoidable contact in the pit lane dropped him to the back of the field, but with 97 laps remaining, VeeKay used every opportunity to race his way back forward. After running as low as 28th, he finished the 500-mile race in the 10th position.



Born in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Rinus van Kalmthout began karting in 2009 at the age of 8. With sights set firmly on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, he transitioned to the Road to Indy in 2017 and launched his U.S. career driving as Rinus VeeKay. Just four years into his time in the United States, he not only reached the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, but earned 2020 Rookie of the Year honors. The 22-year-old recently made his 50th career start.