Downtown Toronto summer festival returns for 35th edition

TORONTO (May 30, 2023) – The countdown to the Honda Indy Toronto is on as Single Day ticket sales launch tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET for the 35th edition of the Toronto summer festival. Tickets for the annual marquee event at Exhibition Place, July 14-16, are available at hondaindy.com.

The 2022 Honda Indy Toronto saw fans return in force to the downtown streets after a two-year hiatus, and the 2023 festival will again provide a jam-packed weekend schedule headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday, July 16. The weekend will also feature racing from multiple different series including NASCAR Pinty’s Series plus interactive entertainment, food trucks, beer gardens and family fun.

“The Honda Indy is a can’t-miss event on Toronto’s 2023 summer festival calendar. We are excited to continue the tradition for the 35th year,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Honda Indy Toronto. “The weekend will provide festival goers a unique experience full of sights and sounds both on and off the track. Single-day and weekend ticket options at different price points help make the event enjoyable for everyone.”

2-Day Grandstand and General Admission tickets are available offering the best weekend value with access to the best seats. Pricing starts at $100 for 2-Day Grandstand seating, and 2-Day Weekend General Admission is $75. Single Day General Admission is $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday while Single Day Grandstand tickets start at $75 and $90 for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Children 12 and under are admitted free (general admission) with a ticketed adult providing an exceptional family value. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Association Presents Honda Fan Friday returns for the 12th year offering complimentary general admission on Friday, July 14th, with a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish Canada.

Other items on sale to upgrade the Honda Indy Toronto experience include Pit and INDYCAR Paddock Passes. A Pit Pass includes the Paddock Pass and provides access to pitlane during practice, qualifying and pre-race for INDYCAR plus all the on-track sessions for the support races series. A Paddock Pass grants entrance into “the locker room of motorsports” to see the cars and drivers up close.

Honda Indy Toronto is an unforgettable weekend for the whole family. The event’s Rookie Racers program immerses the youngest attendees into the sport with fun experiences. Thunder Alley will be filled with numerous activities and interactive displays. New and diverse food options and additional festival gathering points will continue to upgrade the experience for 2023.

All attendees are encouraged to use Toronto’s GO Lakeshore West Train to Exhibition Station for the easiest commute without the worry of traffic or parking at the Honda Indy Toronto. For $80, GO Transit is offering a combo ticket which includes 2-Day General Admission and two daily round trip fares for transportation to and from the event. Single-day combo options are also available at hondaindy.com/GO. Children 12 and under ride free on Go Transit.

For more ticket pricing and festival information, visit hondaindy.com. The entire Honda Indy Toronto weekend schedule will be released soon.