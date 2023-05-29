Monday 29 May

Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team today announces its plans to relocate to a new facility fit for the future to accommodate the team’s growth. The team will acquire Andretti Autosport’s current Indianapolis headquarters in 2025. The 89,000 square-foot facility offers the team nearly triple the space Arrow McLaren resides in today.

Since the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Arrow McLaren has expanded from two cars to three full-time race cars and has multiplied its employee headcount by nearly 150%.

The new facility will offer the team larger office and workshop space as well as bigger logistics and transport areas. The building will also have further capacity to allow the team to continue its investment in equipment that will drive on-track performance and will also consolidate current off-site locations. An additional feature will include an on-site gym, supporting the team’s commitment to physical and mental wellbeing.

Arrow McLaren previously announced new construction for the team facility. The opportunity and timeliness, however, to move into a fit-for-purpose location by 2025 was a favorable opportunity for the team and offers the space and capacity to grow for the future.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“I’m excited for the team to have a new home – one that has plenty of space and is fit for purpose as we compete for wins and championships. Arrow McLaren has had quick growth over the past year, and this facility not only gives the team the space they need today but what we envision our growth to be in North America in the years to come.”

Gavin Ward, Racing Director, Arrow McLaren, said:

“The team is ready for additional workspace, and we’ve done an incredible job growing within our means while being extremely competitive in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. We have a lot to look forward to with this new facility.”