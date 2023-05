By Tony DiZinno Live typing, so excuse typos (although we’ll try not to make them). About half an hour before green flag, temps of 74F ambient and 98F track at 12:15 p.m. But by post time when the engines are fired, temps are 76F ambient and 101F track, with relative humidity of 38 percent and…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.