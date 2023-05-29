Source: Team PR

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 28, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports driver David Malukas and his teammate Sting Ray Robb in the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR #51 Biohaven entry saw their respective races come to an end earlier than anticipated on Sunday during the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Details for both drivers are below.

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Robb Sees First Indianapolis 500 End Early

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 28, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) didn’t have the race he had hoped for on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after contact took him out of the race on Lap 92.

Started: 31st

Finished: 31st

Robb, who was starting 31st, maintained his position throughout the opening laps.

He made his first pit stop on Lap 32 and returned to the track in 31st.

The rookie was making progress as the race went and was running 27th when he tried to get around the lapped car of Graham Rahal on Lap 92 of the 200-lap race.

Robb was forced to go higher up the track to get around Rahal and he lost control of his #51 Biohaven machine.

His day ended following contact with the wall in Turn 1

The Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team will be back in action next weekend for the Detroit Grand Prix, on June 4 on the new street circuit in downtown Detroit.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“I feel fine. My pride is hurt a little bit. I think we kind of just got hung out there in the gray at that point in the race. I have to pay closer attention to who I’m racing against. It wasn’t really for position and a late move. I feel bad for the #51 Biohaven Honda crew, I also have Goodheart on the side of the car this weekend and I really wanted a good result, but it didn’t happen. There’s not much more to say.”

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Contact Forces Malukas Out of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, May 28, 2023) –David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) had to put an early end to his Indianapolis 500 after completing 160 of the 200 laps due to contact with another competitor.

Started: 23rd

Finished: 29th

Malukas ran strong in his opening stints and throughout the race, gaining some positions and staying out trouble for more than three quarters of the event.

The sophomore driver ran as high as fourth at one point as pit stops cycled through.

Everything was going to plan for Malukas until contact with another competitor sent him to pit lane with an ill-handling car on Lap 160.

While the team repaired a right front toe-link the damage was more severe than anticipated and the team had to call it a day.

The #18 HMD driver did achieve the fastest lap of the race on Lap 136 with a speed of 226.021 mph

The Dale Coyne Racing with HMD team will be back in action next weekend for the Detroit Grand Prix, on June 4 on the new street circuit in downtown Detroit.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to finish the race today because of contact with (Agustin) Canapino, after he turned down on me. It’s unfortunate as things could have gotten interesting with all the yellows at the end. It was a bit of a race of survival as it was hard to pass and move up the field. Another tough weekend in the books, which is surprising for us because we’re normally quite impressive on the ovals with this team, we did have the fastest race lap, so I guess that is a positive to take away from this event. We’re having a rough period in the season and hopefully we can turn that around next week in Detroit.”