Source: Team PR





INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – MAY 16: Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet, Dennis Reinbold during the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 16, 2019 in Indianapolis Motor Speedway, United States of America. (Photo by Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images)

ROOT INSURANCE Teams Up with DRR, Driver Ryan Hunter-Reay As Primary Partner on No. 23 Chevrolet for 107th Indy 500 on May 28th

Ohio-based Car Insurance Company Set for RHR’s Machine in Sunday’s 500 Mile Classic

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (MAY 24, 2023) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) announced today that Root Insurance, an Ohio-based car insurance company that uses smartphone technology to understand individual driver behavior and builds a large network of embedded partnerships, will serve as the primary partner for the Ryan Hunter-Reay-driven No. 23 DDR Chevrolet-powered car in this year’s Indianapolis 500 set for Sunday, May 28, at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Root Insurance with DRR joins the 2014 Indy 500 champion Hunter-Reay in the famed “Brickyard” for his 16th career start in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” RHR also placed third at the 500 in 2013 as well as four additional top-ten finishes at the two-and-half-mile oval. The Boca Raton, FL, driver captured the 2012 NTT IndyCar Series championship and has totaled 18 IndyCar wins in his career.

Hunter-Reay will start the 2023 Indy 500 from the 18th starting position this Sunday in the 107th edition of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Root Inc. is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance. Through data and technology, Root bases rates primarily on how people drive and makes purchasing insurance easy and fast through an app focused on delivering a great customer experience. Meeting drivers when they need insurance most is an important part of the Root experience, proven by their multiple embedded partnerships.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to showcase Root at the Indianapolis 500,” said SVP of Business Development Jason Shapiro. “In coming to Root, I know the power of the connectivity within the automotive community and rushed to jump on the opportunity to work with DRR and have Ryan at the wheel.”

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has an incredible legacy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway which traces the longest family path at the Indianapolis 500 some 98 years. DRR team owner Dennis Reinbold’s grandfather, the famed Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, was a mechanic for the Duesenberg team in 1927 and he later built race cars which filled the entire 1931 Indy 500 front row as well as many midget and sprint cars during his life.

DRR, which has qualified 48 Indy 500 entries since 2000, returned last week to the “Brickyard” for the 24th consecutive year and is coming off back-to-back top 10 finishes in 2021 and 2022.

“We are extremely excited to team up with Root and an Indy 500 champion in Ryan Hunter-Reay for this year’s 500 Mile Race,” said Reinbold, DRR team owner. “Root is an aggressive company and matches well with the driving style on track of a 500 champion like Ryan.

‘We believe we have prepared outstanding cars for the 2023 Indy 500, and we would love to put Root in the most famous racing winner’s circle in the world at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We can’t wait for the May 28 race.”

Hunter-Reay is the third former Indianapolis 500 champion to drive for DRR in the team’s history along with Al Unser Jr. and Buddy Rice.

“I’m so anxious to get on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval with the Root colors in our No. 23 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet this week,” said Hunter-Reay. “To add a great, innovative company like Roote with a strong team and a fast race car really gives me confidence heading into qualifying and my 16th Indy 500 race. We believe we have the partners, crew and car to win the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’ I’d love to put Root Insurance in victory lane at the Indy 500. It’s a thrill like nothing else.”

“I’m very excited to work with DRR as well as Root Insurance for this Sunday’s 107th Indy 500. These race cars are so well-prepared, and we learned a lot as a team this past week. With the ROOT Insurance and Dreyer & Reinbold family legacy at IMS, I’m so ready to go when the green flag drops.”

In addition to the No. 23 ROOT Insurance car for Hunter-Reay, DRR also fields Graham Rahal and the Cusick Motorsports team in the No. 24 CareKeepers Chevy in Sunday’s Indy 500.

The 107th edition of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will take place on Sunday, May 28, with the green flag scheduled for 12:45 p.m. EDT. The NBC television network’s coverage will begin at 11 a.m.

ABOUT ROOT INC.:

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 12 million app downloads and has collected more than 22 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For more information on Root, visit root.com.

Contact: press@root.com

ABOUT DREYER & REINBOLD RACING:

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was founded in 1999 by Indianapolis car dealer Dennis Reinbold. The legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold family dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, a former factory motorcycle racer. Dreyer served as a crewman and mechanic on the famed Duesenberg driven by Benny Shoaff and Babe Stapp in the 1927 Indy 500. Dreyer went on to build Indy 500 cars in the 1930s, many of which started on the front row. In addition, Dreyer constructed championship-winning sprint cars and midgets as well as quarter midgets called Dreyerettes. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing captured its first win in 2000 with driver Robbie Buhl at Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, FL, and has fielded a variety of drivers including Buddy Lazier, Sarah Fisher, Buddy Rice, Al Unser Jr. and Sage Karam. DRR has successfully qualified 45 drivers for the Indy 500 in its history. DRR competed in Rallycross for the first time in 2015 and captured the 2016 Lites rallycross championship. The team currently competed in the 2022-23 NRX rallycross series with the all-new FC1-X all-electric vehicles and won the Nitro RX Championship.