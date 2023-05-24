Source: Team PR

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (May 24, 2023) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Blue Compass RV, one of the nation’s largest providers of sales, service and protection products to the recreational vehicle market, has returned to the team as the “Official RV Retailer Partner” for their NTT INDYCAR SERIES program in a multi-year agreement. They will also be the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for Race 1 of the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Weekend, which will be held on July 22 this year and appear on Katherine Legge’s entry for the 2023 Indy 500. A Class A premium luxury motorcoach will be onsite at INDYCAR events as part of the program.



“At Blue Compass RV, we are proud to continue our partnership with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team,” said Jon Ferrando, CEO and President of Blue Compass RV. “Our core consumers are enthusiastic race fans, and we are excited for them to see Blue Compass RV associated with such a legendary race team. We are looking forward to remaining a part of the INDYCAR series in 2023 and beyond.”



In 2022, the team had a partnership with the group, then named RV Retailer, LLC, who has continued a steep growth curve and has since relaunched the brand nationally as Blue Compass RV. During 2023, the Blue Compass RV brand will be rolled out to the company’s 100+ stores across America, and they will adopt the new name. The new brand rollout will also consolidate 20 plus regional store brand names into one powerful brand that consumers will trust from coast to coast as they travel America in their RVs.



“It’s no surprise that Blue Compass RV is one of the nation’s largest entities in the recreational vehicle retail market,” added Mike Lanigan, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Bobby Rahal and David Letterman. “The steep growth trajectory is a tribute to their management and customer service. We share a similar goal on providing outstanding customer service and believe customers looking for a new or used recreational vehicle will enjoy the experience and support they receive from one of their many retail stores across 33 states.”



The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway which will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 13. All on-track action can be seen on NBC, or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service. For more information about the series or team, please visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.