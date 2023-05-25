(Indianapolis, IN) May 25, 2023 – Update on driver Stefan Wilson on Thursday, May 25.



Wilson, driving the No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports/CareKeepers Chevrolet, fractured the 12th thoracic vertebrae in a Monday (May 22) practice incident.



On Wednesday night (May 24) at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Stefan underwent surgery with a T10-T12 Posterior fusion and internal fixation of the fracture.



The surgery was successful, and Stefan is in good spirits and ready to start recovery.



The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports team will have more information in the near future.