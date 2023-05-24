INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 24, 2023) – Tyrese Haliburton, who had a breakout season with the Indiana Pacers in 2022-23, has been named honorary Pace Car driver for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28.

Haliburton will drive the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hardtop convertible and lead the field of 33 drivers to the start of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to be given the opportunity to drive the Pace Car and lead the field to start the Indy 500,” Haliburton said. “Basketball and racing are big in Indiana, and it’s such a cool experience to represent the Pacers at the biggest race in the world.”

During the 2022-23 NBA season, Haliburton, a first-time NBA All-Star, became the first player in NBA history to average 20 or more points and 10 or more assists and to shoot 40 percent or better from three-point range. In his second season with the Indiana Pacers, Haliburton averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game over 56 starts.

Haliburton ranked fourth among all guards in the NBA during the season for number of double-doubles posted (32). He became the first player to record 40+ assists and no turnovers over any three-game span in NBA history.

Originally selected as the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by Sacramento, Haliburton has averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals over 191 games (153 starts) during three seasons with the Kings and Pacers. He has posted 62 double-doubles in his career, including 43 with the Pacers.

“Tyrese had a breakout season for the Indiana Pacers this year, and he’s the perfect fit to lead the field at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Tyrese has power and speed on the court, so driving the Corvette Z06 Pace Car should be a natural fit.”

Corvette has paced “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” more times than any car. The 2023 race marks the 34th time for Chevrolet to pace dating back to 1948 and the 20th time overall and since 1978 for America’s favorite sports car.

The 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 28, 2023. Visit IMS.com for tickets and more information on all Month of May events and activities at IMS.