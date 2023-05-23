INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 22, 2023) – Reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Will Power led practice Monday for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge that started Race Week.

2018 “500” winner Power topped the two-hour, 10-minute session with a top lap of 39.2633 seconds, 229.222 mph in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske as the starting field of 33 drivers continued to hone setups for Race Day. Two-time series champion Power will start 12th in the race.

SEE: Practice Results

“We’ve been having vibration problems,” Power said. “I think we got somewhat on top of that. Ran at the front, ran at the middle, ran at the back, and I think the car’s pretty good. I think we’re in a good spot. We have good horsepower. I think we’re in good shape.”

Six-time series champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon was second at 229.184 in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Two-time “500” winner Takuma Sato ended up third at 228.382 in the No. 11 Deloitte Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing.

NTT P1 Award winner Alex Palou, who led the fastest Indy 500 field with the fastest “500” pole speed in history Sunday, was fourth today at 227.392 in the No. 10 The American Legion Honda, putting three Chip Ganassi Racing cars in the top four.

2013 “500” winner Tony Kanaan, making his final NTT INDYCAR SERIES start in this race, rounded out the top five at 227.094 in the No. 66 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Teams wasted little time getting busy during the short day on the 2.5-mile oval, as all 33 drivers combined to turn 2,005 laps (5,012.5 miles). Action was halted 71 minutes into the session due to the first accident of the event, a two-car crash involving Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson.

The No. 44 Hendrickson Honda driven by Legge made contact with the No. 24 DRR Cusick CareKeepers Chevrolet of fellow British driver Wilson in Turn 1, with both cars making contact with the SAFER Barrier in Turn 1. Legge’s car continued down the track and made secondary contact with the SAFER Barrier in Turn 2.

Legge climbed from the car without assistance and was evaluated and released from the IU Health Emergency Medical Center. Wilson was conscious and alert when removed from the car by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The next on-track session will be the final practice from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET Friday on Miller Lite Carb Day. The 107th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 (11 a.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, Universo, INDYCAR Radio Network).