#66: Tony Kanaan, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Practice date: Monday, May 22

Round: 6/17

Total laps: 200 Laps

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km

Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Carb Day : Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

: Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, May 28, 12:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, May 28, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC

Tony Kanaan, No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 5th, 227.094 mph

Total Laps: 50

”We gave the team some pit stops. We went through a lot of changes, and I wanted to find out a few things with Blair Perschbacher, one of my engineers. It was a good day, another good day at the race track. It’s been a pretty smooth month.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 9th, 226.263 mph

Total Laps: 66

“First day back on race running. We need to analyze the results to see what we can find on why we’re having such differences from one run to the other.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 20th, 224.974 mph

Total Laps: 82

”It’s funny. You’re here for a really long time, but you start to feel like you’re running out of time. It was a productive day. I think we’ve got a strong car; we’re just trying to obviously be the best, and it’s tough. It changes everyday. I think we’re in a really good spot. We just need to stay on top of the conditions, and we have one more shot at it on Carb Day on Friday.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice: 30th, 222.997 mph

Total Laps: 67

”We learned a lot today. It was good to get back in race trim. We weren’t super happy. We think we’re competitive and the car is quick, but we just didn’t nail the window today. We have time to get back, we just have to go back on a couple of things and revert to our happy car. It gets tight, even now. The pack running is pretty intense; no one really wants to lead, so it gets pretty crazy out there, but that is what we want to practice. We want to be in that storm of cars and make the car as good as possible.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Another strong day. The whole month of May is a process building up to race day and adjusting to track conditions. Today it was pretty hot out there, and a lot of cars were complaining about rear grip. Tuning and learning how to make a car work in that situation is key. Speed was there, so we’re happy.”