Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing107th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

PRACTICE NOTES/QUOTES – Monday, May 22, 2023



LEGGE RELEASED FROM INDYCAR MEDICAL CENTER AFTER PRACTICE CRASH; LUNDGAARD AND HARVEY WORKED ON RACE SETUPS



1) Will Power 229.222 mph

17) Christian Lundgaard 225.168 mph

26) Jack Harvey 223.910 mph

29) Katherine Legge 223.018 mph

JACK HARVEY, No. 30 PeopleReady Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I think the biggest thing about today was that we were doing the practice session, that we are in the race. We had to burn a lot of tires to even get into the race. It’s obviously going to be priority No. 1. It compromised us a little bit in that session but I think the overwhelming feeling is just one of gratitude for being out here in the No. 30 PeopleReady car. It’s a difficult atmosphere for the team today. There’s still a lot of raw emotion and stuff like that but I think the session went decent. Obviously, there is some work to do still but we’re here giving it a shot and that’s all that matters. I was relieved to hear that Katherine was released from the medical center when I got out of the car too.”

FAST FACTS: The race will mark the seventh time for Harvey to compete in the Indy 500. His best start in the Indy 500 is 20th, two times (2020-2021) and best finish is ninth (2020). His highest overall series start is second place and he has accomplished the feat three times, including here (2020 – IMS road course, Road America Race 2; 2021 – St. Pete). The IMS road course is also the site of his highest series finish of third place in 2019. He is ranked 21st with 53 points.

KATHERINE LEGGE, No. 44 Hendrickson Dallara/Honda/Firestone: ”The cars in front were all checking up and I lifted as much as I could and did two downshifts and started to hit the brakes but it wasn’t enough so I unfortunately got into the back of Stef (Stefan Wilson) and we both ended up in the wall. I know this is another blow to the team after yesterday and those guys just don’t deserve it. I’m fine and happy to know that Stefan is too.”

FAST FACTS: Qualified 30th for her third Indy 500… Will attempt to qualify for her third Indy 500 after having competed here in the race in 2012 and 2013, where she finished 22nd and 26th, respectively. Legge drove an Indy car for the first time since 2013 at a test at Texas Motor Speedway on April 3 and has spent a lot of time at the team’s shop preparing for the event.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 45 Hy-Vee Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “I think the race car is in a better spot than, quite honestly, I anticipated it being. We knew that Graham had a good car Thursday evening. We obviously took some of that data and applied it to our car and it feels good. We tried some things now that didn’t quite work but I think we’re looking pretty good.”

FAST FACTS: Will start his second Indy 500 from 31st place… He started 31st and finished 18th last year while becoming the first Dane driver in the race… His highest series start is POLE in the previous race here and his highest finish is second in Race 2 at the IMS road course in 2022… He is ranked in 9th place in the point standings with 111.

NEXT UP: Carb Day will be Friday, May 26 and the 107th Running of the Indy 500 will be Sunday, May 28. Get a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the 106th Indianapolis 500 via the Digital Ally Garage Camera on www.rahal.com.