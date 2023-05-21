

BIRTHDAY: March 3, 1981

HOMETOWN: Indianapolis, IN

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

INDY 500 STATS

BEST START: 1st (2013, 2014, 2018)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2018)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 19

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 21st

STARTS: 197

WINS: 3

POLES: 4

OF NOTE:

Ed Carpenter has now qualified for his 20th Indianapolis 500. The 42-year-old is locked into the 13th starting position and will roll off from the inside of Row 5 next Sunday. He made three qualifying attempts today, with his first of the day holding as his fastest at 232.689 mph. The difference between Carpenter’s best run and that of Will Power, who was 12th, was less than .02 of a second.

Carpenter is the only individual in the 33-car field who handles both the responsibility of driving and owning his own team. The Indianapolis native solidified his status as a hometown favorite by winning the pole position in 2013 and 2014; in 2018, he became just the 10th driver to collect three or more Indy 500 poles in the century-plus history of the race. Some of his strongest finishes have come in recent years, including a runner-up finish after leading the most laps in 2018 and a 5th place in 2021.