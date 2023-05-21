4th: RINUS VEEKAY* 233.395 mph
13th: ED CARPENTER 232.689 mph1
6th: CONOR DALY 232.433 mph
*Advancing to Top Twelve, Starting Position Set Tomorrow
POLE DAY BROADCAST: Sunday – 4-6 p.m. ET (NBC)
TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval
LOCATION: Speedway, Indiana, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 2.5-mile oval
|ED CARPENTER RACING
|The first day of qualifications for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is now complete and for the 11th time in 12 years, an Ed Carpenter Racing driver has a chance at the pole position. Rinus VeeKay recorded the fourth-fastest four-lap average speed of the day and as one of the fastest 12 drivers, he will advance to the second round of qualifying tomorrow. From there, the top six will advance to the Firestone Fast 6 and turn four more laps in competition for the NTT P1 Award. Team owner Ed Carpenter missed out on advancing to tomorrow’s qualifications by a mere .02 of a second and is locked into the 13th starting position. Conor Daly’s starting position was also solidified today and he will start 16th in next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.
|CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET
|CONOR DALY, No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Qualified 16th: “We put in a lot of effort today and compared to last year, being able to stay closer to the setup that Ed (Carpenter) and Rinus (VeeKay) like to use here is a personal accomplishment. We are better than we were last year and that is a step in the right direction. Obviously now, we want to look ahead to the race. I can’t wait to race here. I appreciate everyone’s effort today and excited to just get to the race, which is the most important day.”
BIRTHDAY: December 11, 1990
HOMETOWN: Noblesville, IN
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
INDY 500 STATS
BEST START: 11th (2019)
BEST FINISH: 6th (2022)
NUMBER OF STARTS: 9
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 10th
STARTS: 102
POLES: 1
BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016
OF NOTE: For the 10th time, Conor Daly has qualified for the Indianapolis 500. His four-lap average of 232.433 mph had him 17th overall, until a car re-qualified and did not improve his time causing him to fall behind. The first of Daly’s three qualifying attempts held as his fastest and earned him the 16th starting position in next Sunday’s 500-mile race.
Born and raised in nearby Noblesville, Ind., Daly has grown to be a hometown favorite in the Indianapolis 500. Beginning in 2020, Daly has competed with Ed Carpenter Racing. When he charged to the front in 2021, he not only paced the field for the first time but would go on to lead the most laps of all drivers. In 2022, Daly led once again and finished a career-best sixth. In addition to this year’s Indianapolis 500 being his 10th, the 31-year-old also made his 100th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start last month.
|RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET
|RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet: “I am very happy today! And to make it through to the Fast 12 with just one run was great. Tomorrow will be tough. There are some fast guys. I definitely think we will make it through to the Fast Six, but no matter what I will be flat.” (Photos Courtesy of IMS Photo)
BIRTHDAY: September 11, 2000
HOMETOWN:Hoofddorp, Netherlands
RESIDENCE:Fort Lauderdale, FL
INDY 500 STATS
BEST START: 3rd (2021, 2022)
BEST FINISH: 8th (2021)
NUMBER OF STARTS: 3
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 4th
STARTS: 51
WINS: 1
POLES: 2
OF NOTE:
For the fourth time in four years, Rinus VeeKay will have a shot at the Indianapolis 500 pole position. VeeKay set the fourth-fastest four-lap average of the day at 233.395 mph. Only .003 mph separated him from the 3rd-fastest qualifier. He easily advanced to tomorrow’s Top Twelve and will have a chance to make up to two more four-lap runs as he works towards his official starting position.
By starting 4th in his first “500” in 2020, he recorded the best qualifying result by a teenager in Indy 500 history at the age of 19. In 2021, he became the youngest front row qualifier ever when he started 3rd and finished a career-best 8th. Last year, VeeKay was the fastest on Day 1 of qualifying and set, at the time, the 4th-fastest 4-lap average speed in the 106 years of the Indianapolis 500. He would ultimately start on the outside of the front row for the second year in a row, making him the fastest Chevrolet-powered driver in the field for the third consecutive year.
|ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 BITNILE.COM CHEVROLET
|ED CARPENTER, No. 33 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, Qualified 13th: “I think we should have gotten in, but we had one awkward downshift that probably will show in the data as the difference. That is how close things are in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I am disappointed for the team and BITNILE.COM since this is not what we are accustomed to. Our race cars are some of the best I have had in many, many years in race trim. We will be here to support Rinus (VeeKay) tomorrow. It is exciting to watch, but sad to be this close to the outside.” (Photos Courtesy of IMS Photo)
BIRTHDAY: March 3, 1981
HOMETOWN: Indianapolis, IN
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
INDY 500 STATS
BEST START: 1st (2013, 2014, 2018)
BEST FINISH: 2nd (2018)
NUMBER OF STARTS: 19
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 21st
STARTS: 197
WINS: 3
POLES: 4
OF NOTE:
Ed Carpenter has now qualified for his 20th Indianapolis 500. The 42-year-old is locked into the 13th starting position and will roll off from the inside of Row 5 next Sunday. He made three qualifying attempts today, with his first of the day holding as his fastest at 232.689 mph. The difference between Carpenter’s best run and that of Will Power, who was 12th, was less than .02 of a second.
Carpenter is the only individual in the 33-car field who handles both the responsibility of driving and owning his own team. The Indianapolis native solidified his status as a hometown favorite by winning the pole position in 2013 and 2014; in 2018, he became just the 10th driver to collect three or more Indy 500 poles in the century-plus history of the race. Some of his strongest finishes have come in recent years, including a runner-up finish after leading the most laps in 2018 and a 5th place in 2021.