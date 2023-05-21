INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 20, 2023) – It wasn’t easy, but Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports driver David Malukas qualified 23rd for next week’s Indy 500 on his fourth attempt of the day. His teammate Sting Ray Robb in the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR #51 Biohaven entry will have to take part in Sunday’s Last Chance Qualifying for a spot in the last row. Details for both drivers are below.

Malukas Qualifies 23rd After ‘Crazy Day’ at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 20, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) described it as one of the craziest days of his racing career after qualifying 23rd on Saturday for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Starting: 23rd

Lap 1: 232.433 mph

Lap 2: 232.046 mph

Lap 3: 231.508 mph

Lap 4: 231.094 mph

Average: 231.769 mph

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Malukas was the 26th driver to take to the track for qualifying and while his initial attempt placed him 20th on the provisional grid, he found himself 26th once all cars in line had made their first attempt.

However, with cars going back out for another attempt, Malukas was bumped from the guaranteed field of 30.

The sophomore driver went back out but didn’t improve on his second try.

The team didn’t give up and made some more changes. While his third try was his best up to that point, it still wasn’t fast enough to secure spot in the field.

Malukas took to the track with less than 30 minutes remaining in the qualifying session and put in four stellar laps to register a four-lap average of 231.769mph and lock in his position.

So far this season, the #18 HMD driver has a best starting position of ninth and a best finish of fourth (both at Texas Motor Speedway).

In 2022, Malukas started 13th and finished 16th as the highest finishing rookie in the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Malukas has a career best starting position of fifth (Toronto, 2022) and a best finish of second (WWTR, 2022)

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 goes green Sunday, May 28 at 12:45pm ET and will be broadcast live on NBC.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“We just finished up qualifying and that was the most emotionally pact, stressful, awesome day that I’ve ever had in my life. The team and I worked so hard. The only thing we had was a little bit of hope. We thought we weren’t going to make it and we managed to come up with everything we needed. On our second to last run everything was great, I just had to adjust my driving to accompany all the changes we made. I told the team to give me just one more run and that we’d get it done. Our last run was perfectly executed, from myself, the team and Honda. We managed to not just make it, but to qualify 23rd. I’m so, so happy. Today is going into the books as the craziest day I’ve had in racing.”

___________________

Robb to Take Part in Last Chance Qualifying on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (Saturday, May 20, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) will have to wait until Sunday to secure a spot on the starting grid for next week’s 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Robb, who was 12th in line for qualifying, registered an initial four lap average of 229.955 mph.

Unfortunately, Robb found himself on the bubble once all cars in the qualifying line had made their first attempt.

The rookie driver was eventually bumped from the field.

The team and driver persevered and made three more attempts at securing a spot in the top 30.

However, Robb was unable to register a four lap average that would lock him in and he will have to qualify for a spot on the last row tomorrow.

Last Chance Qualifying takes place at 4:05pm ET on Sunday, May 21 and will be broadcast live on NBC.

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 goes green Sunday, May 28 at 12:45pm ET and will be broadcast live on NBC.

Last Chance Qualifying Explained: Each car is guaranteed one attempt and may make multiple attempts until time expires. Until 10 minutes remain in the session, cars will be allowed an additional cool-down lap following each qualifying run to expedite engine cooling and the opportunity to get in line for additional attempts, if desired. Each car’s most recent qualification speed will remain eligible for the starting lineup until the time is withdrawn or qualifications end.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“Wish we could say that our qualifying pace was due to an accident or some one time thing, but we gave our four best shots of getting into the top 30. I don’t know why, yet, but I’m trusting God with the opportunity and amazing gift of even being here. Congrats to David (Malukas) for laying down a solid 10 miles for 23rd. We’ll look at his data overnight to see what we can learn.”

_________________