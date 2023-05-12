Friday, May 12

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 11, 2023) – Information about GMR Grand Prix track activity Friday, May 12 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: Public gates open

8-8:30 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying

8:45-9:15 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

9:30-10:45 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 1

11-11:50 a.m.: INDY NXT by Firestone practice 1

12:05-12:45 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

1-2 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 2

2:20-2:40 p.m.: INDY NXT by Firestone qualifying

2:55-3:45 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 race 1

4-5:15 p.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying/Firestone Fast Six

TICKETS: General admission tickets are $20 for GMR Grand Prix practice and qualifications. Children 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A.

PARKING: Paid public parking is available in Lot 1A, Lot 2 and Main Gate parking lots for $10. Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 3P and Lot 2 for $10 and in Gate 1 parking for $20. Free parking is available in Infield Turn 3 and Lot 7 (North 40). Free motorcycle parking is also available in the South Carousel Lot via Gate 2.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations will accept cash.

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: (7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.): Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Free IMS Museum shuttles will run during IMS gate hours between the Museum and the corner of 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard in the Speedway’s infield. Those guests wanting to visit the IMS Museum must possess an event ticket or credential to the GMR Grand Prix and purchase a Museum admission ticket at the Museum. Visitors should park in open IMS parking lots and use the 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard shuttles to access the Museum.