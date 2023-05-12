The GMR Grand Prix, the fifth event on the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season schedule, takes place May 12-13 on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, and includes INDY NXT by Firestone action.

Firestone Racing provides a real-time tire tracker for both qualifying, including Firestone Fast Six, and races at all NTT INDYCAR SERIES street and road course events at Livetiming.net/firestone.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone is supplying nearly 1,500 race tires to NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and drivers for practice, qualifying (including the Firestone Fast Six), and Saturday’s 85-lap (207.3 miles) race on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation:

Primary (black sidewall): 6 sets per entry*

6 sets per entry* Alternate ( red sidewall ): 4 sets per entry

4 sets per entry Rain (gray sidewall): 5 sets per entry

*Rookies receive an extra set for Friday practice

Primary (black) tire information:

Same construction and compound as the 2022 Indy GP primary tires

Alternate (red) tire information:

Same construction and compound as the 2022 Indy GP alternate tires

Rain (gray) tire information:

Same construction and compound as the 2022 Indy GP rain tire

Note from Cory Williams: Firestone has brought the same tried and tested primary and alternate race tires that have been used in competition on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2020.

INDY NXT by Firestone

Firestone is supplying almost 300 race tires to INDY NXT by Firestone teams and drivers for practice, qualifying and Saturday’s 35-lap (85.365 miles) or 55-minute race.

Each INDY NXT by Firestone entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation:

Primary: 3 sets per entry

3 sets per entry Rain: 2 sets per entry

Note from Cory Williams: The Firestone Firehawk tires for this weekend’s INDY NXT race are the same construction and compound produced for all street and road course races (with the possible exception of Road America) this season.