All four Chip Ganassi Racing Hondas advanced through to the second round of qualifying today, with Alex Palou going on to secure a P3 starting position for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix. Palou has now advanced to the Firestone Fast 6 in three consecutive races.

Marcus Ericsson just missed out on the Firestone Fast 6, but he will begin the race from his best career starting position (P7) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Scott Dixon will begin his attack from P9 position, looking to secure a second career victory at the track (2020) in the No. 9 PNC Bank.

For Marcus Armstrong, he recorded a new career best in the INDYCAR SERIES with a P11 qualifying result.

85 laps will be turned in the race on Saturday with coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Alex Palou

No. 10 American Legion Honda

“A bit disappointed that we didn’t get the pole. We were looking strong all day; P3 in Practice 1 and then P1 in Practice 2. We just missed it by a bit, but it’s good to be disappointed when you’re starting P3. The car feels great, just need to find a little bit more during the warm-up and try to get our first win of the season.”

Marcus Ericsson

No. 8 Huski Chocolate Honda

“It was a pretty good day. We had no rain, which we thought we were going to have. P7 for us in the Huski Chocolate Honda, and with the history for us here at the road course, it’s a good performance. We can definitely fight from there in the race tomorrow so it was overall a good day.”

Scott Dixon

No. 9 PNC Bank Honda“Today was okay. Bummed that we ended up ninth, five hundredths would have converted us to Q3. The positive is that it is a very red-dependent race. A lot of the Q3 guys that made runs on their reds are going to feel that tomorrow unless it rains. It could be an interesting day starting ninth. Pretty good day for the team and we made some good gains, but of course you want to be up top.”

Marcus Armstrong

No. 11 Ridgeline Lubricants Honda

“It was an eventful day; A lot of running and a lot of track time. I think ultimately we had more pace, so honestly I’m disappointed. I don’t think I did a very good job in the last run and the car was capable of much more. That’s what it is, but tomorrow we are going to keep our nose clean and push forward in the race.”