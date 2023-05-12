Source: Team PR

POSITION: 14

The No. 26 Gainbridge Honda experienced an oil leak early in the first practice causing Colton Herta to miss the majority of the session. The team worked quickly to get Herta back on track for one timed lap.

Herta has won from two races from 14th (Long Beach – 2021, Indianapolis GP – 2022).

“It’s really tight here, especially at this track – you’re fighting for literally thousandths (of a second) and that’s the difference between getting in and out. We were seventh and right there. Unfortunately, just missed it. But I’m proud of the team to be able to rebuild that car so fast. They had the whole rear-end assembly off and put it back together after they found the problem in less than 40 minutes. Very impressive stuff. It was nice to be able to get out for Practice 2, and although we missed the reds, I think we did okay for ourselves. We’ve kind of been chasing it in Practice 2 and a little bit in qualifying, just a little bit off the ball. It seems like our arch nemesis are these qualifying sessions, so we need to get on top of it. I don’t even remember the last time I made a Firestone Fast Six, but I do have a 100% win record from 14th that I need to keep hold of.”

POSITION: 6

Today’s appearance in the Firestone Fast Six is Kirkwood’s third of the 2023 season (St. Petersburg – 5, Long Beach – 1) and best start at the GMR Grand Prix.

“We made big strides from Practice 2 to qualifying – we feel like we got the No. 27 AutoNation Honda in a little bit of a better a window there. The alternate tires seem to suit us a little bit better especially for getting the one-lap pace. Still yet to know what our race car is going to be like, but we’ll find that out tomorrow in warm-up. Overall, really happy that we were able to make it into the Firestone Fast Six – this is the third Fast Six of the season. I’m quite happy with that and looking forward to tomorrow’s race.”

POSITION: 18

RomainGrosjean hopes to continue his streak on the podium and build on his 2021 GMR Grand Prix second-place finish with another strong result tomorrow on the IMS road course.

“We haven’t found the speed that we wanted today so we are going to work tonight. We know that with INDYCAR, everything is about the race, and anything can happen. Hopefully tomorrow we can score some good points, but so far its been a bit of a difficult day for the DNSFilter / DHL Honda.”

POSITION: 15

Devlin DeFrancesco missed out on advancing to the second round of qualifying by just .0333 seconds.

Today’s qualifying effort is DeFrancesco’s best starting spot at the GMR Grand Prix.

“Qualifying done here at Indy Road Course. We’ve been fighting a few issues this weekend. To miss it by three hundredths just hurts. The No. 29 Sodexo Andretti Steinbrenner Honda is in much better shape now than we were earlier, so we’re going to enjoy going racing tomorrow.”