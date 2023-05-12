For the First Time in Sports or the Web, Driver Conor Daly Will Unveil the Special Edition No. 20 BitNile.com Chevrolet Competing in the 107th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing within the Metaverse

(INDIANAPOLIS) May 10, 2023 – Ed Carpenter Racing announced today that Conor Daly’s No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet will carry a special livery for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, featuring the BitNile Metaverse (“Platform”). Conor Daly will unveil the car and participate in a virtual meet & greet tonight at 8 p.m. ET at www.BitNile.com. This first-of-its-kind unveiling will take place exclusively the Platform. Fans can be a part of the ceremony by creating a free account at BITNILE.COM. This is part of what BitNile.com sees as the Platform’s mission: to make events and experiences universally accessible to the public via the metaverse.

BitNile.com, Inc. (“BNI”), the wholly owned subsidiary of BitNile Metaverse, Inc. operates the Platform, a rapidly growing virtual world, with over 1,000,000 engaged users that recently launched social gaming in its metaverse. The Platform’s first social gaming release is Roulette, which can accommodate over 1,000 simultaneous players in one social environment. The exciting new livery design features multiple gaming icons including a roulette wheel, playing cards and dice. BNI anticipates future social games to be released to include Poker, Blackjack, Craps and Slot Machines.

“I always love the special liveries that roll out for the biggest race in the world – the Indianapolis 500,” stated Conor Daly. “Anyone who knows Todd Ault and the BitNile.com team knows they are all-in on IndyCar racing. This gaming-themed BitNile.com car is the perfect way to promote social gaming in the metaverse and I am excited to show it to everyone tonight!”

“We are just getting started with the launch of social gaming on the Platform. Users can expect more games, livestreaming events, and unique experiences only possible in the BITNILE Metaverse,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, Executive Chairman of BNI. “Conor has been an incredible ambassador for our company, and we are excited to celebrate the launch of social gaming at this year’s Indianapolis 500.”

BNI is honoring Daly’s 10th start in the race by displaying dice that add up to on each sidepod and from an overhead view of both sidepods, the dice equal 20, Daly’s entry number. The roulette wheel and the playing cards also incorporate the lucky No. 20.

Born and raised in nearby Noblesville, Ind., Daly has grown to be a hometown favorite in the Indianapolis 500. Beginning in 2020, Daly has competed with Ed Carpenter Racing. When he charged to the front in 2021, he not only paced the field for the first time but would go on to lead the most laps of all drivers. In 2022, Daly led once again and finished a career-best sixth. In addition to this year’s Indianapolis 500 being his 10th, the 31-year-old also made his 100th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start last month.

The No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet driven by Rinus VeeKay and the No. 33 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet driven by Ed Carpenter will feature the traditional BitNile.com branding for the Indy 500.

BitNile.com launched on March 1, 2023 in Early Access to coincide with the start of this year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. the Platform has new features and functionality will be added to it from time to time, including eCommerce, live-streaming entertainment, and social networking. The Platform offers real-world money prizes through a sweepstakes model. Sweepstakes are only open to residents of the United States (excluding residents of Idaho and Washington) who are at least eighteen (18) years old or the age of majority in their jurisdiction (whichever occurs later) at the time of entry. Participation is void where prohibited by law.

Users can access and explore the early-access version of the Platform and receive updates by visiting https://BitNile.com/.

The Platform uses Google Analytics to track usage and identify users. A user is considered to be engaged if one of the following conditions is met: the session lasted longer than 10 seconds; it resulted in one or more conversation events; or it resulted in two or more page/screen views.

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28 with live coverage beginning on NBC at 11 a.m. ET.

About BitNile Metaverse, Inc.

Founded in 2011, BitNile Metaverse (Nasdaq: BNMV) owns 100% of BNI, including the BitNile.com metaverse platform. The Platform, which went live to the public on March 1, 2023, allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. In addition to BitNile.com, Inc., BitNile Metaverse also owns three non-core subsidiaries either directly or indirectly: approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. (OTCQB: WOEN) indirectly; 100% of Zest Labs, Inc. directly; and approximately 89% of Agora Digital Holdings Inc. directly. BitNile Metaverse also owns approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp (OTCQB: WTRV).