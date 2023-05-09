Source: Team PR

FAST FACTS

In nine starts at the GMR Grand Prix, Andretti Autosport has recorded one win (C. Herta – 2022), finished in the top three five times, recorded five top-five finishes and led 75 laps.

Defending race winner Colton Herta is set to make his fifth appearance at the GMR Grand Prix where he has recorded one win (2022) and led 50 laps. In addition to last year’s INDYCAR win, Herta also won both INDY NXT races at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis doubleheader in 2018.

After claiming his second pole position of the season and earning a second-place finish in Alabama, Romain Grosjean will make his third start at the GMR Grand Prix. Grosjean secured his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES career pole and a second-place finish after leading 44 laps at the 2021 GMR Grand Prix.

Kyle Kirkwood and Devlin DeFrancesco will make their second INDYCAR appearance at the GMR Grand Prix after their 2022 rookie debuts. In the 2021 INDY NXT Grand Prix of Indianapolis doubleheader, Kirkwood recorded a pair of fourth-place finishes while DeFrancesco recorded two top-10 finishes on the IMS road course.

“Last year’s GMR Grand Prix brought many challenges with the changing weather conditions. It was the hardest race I have ever done, but we were able to work through the difficult track conditions and take home a GMR Grand Prix victory. It’s a very big strategy race with the different lap times between the two tire compounds. I’m looking forward to coming back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to kick off the Month of May in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda.

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a place that us drivers live for. I’m very excited to start the month of May at the GMR Grand Prix. The Andretti Autosport team tends to thrive at the GMR Grand Prix and the event itself always produces fantastic racing. It will be great to be back home in Indiana in the No. 27 AutoNation Honda!”

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an extraordinary place. Its got a unique feeling when you get there, and I’ve always loved driving that track. The GMR Grand Prix has been very kind to me in the past and we have a good bit of momentum heading into this weekend after Barber, so I’m hopeful we can get our first win of the season in the No. 28 DNSFilter / DHL Honda.”

“I’m looking forward to the GMR Grand Prix road course. I feel confident that the No. 29 Sodexo Honda will be strong. The weather also looks like it could mix some things up this weekend which is always exciting!”

“We are excited to get back to the IMS Road Course where both Colton and Alexander won races for the team last year. Coming off the back of Romain’s pole and P2 at Barber, we have high expectations for the whole team this weekend. The Indy GP kicks off the Month of May for us culminating with the Indy 500. The excitement will build over the next three weeks and we always look forward to the opportunity to share what we do with the local community, friends and family.”