Source: Team PR

#6: Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race date: Saturday, May 13

Round: 5/17

Total laps: 85 Laps

Total race distance: 207.32 miles/333.65 km

Length: 2.44 miles/3.93 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. ET

Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. ET Practice 2: Friday, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Friday, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET Qualifying: Friday, 4:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET

Friday, 4:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET Warm Up: Saturday, 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET

Saturday, 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET Green Flag: Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

“Last year, the Indy GP was one of the craziest races that we’ve had in a couple years. I’m looking forward to starting the Month of May and trying to finish better here than we did last year.

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

”It’s good to be back at the GP. It’s probably one of my best qualifying tracks with two poles here, including one last year. I think the race has been a bit more difficult for us historically, especially when it’s warm. We race twice here every year, so it’s important for us to get all the data we can for when we come back later in the summer. I’m ready for the Month of May to get going.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

”Entering the Month of May and Indy GP, I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead. Last year’s victory has me eager to perform well, and as a new group, we’re close to having our breakout weekend. With rain in the forecast, adaptability will be key, but we’re prepared to face any conditions on race day. I’m excited to tackle the challenges, and I hope we can put on a great show for the fans, rain or shine.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“For as often as we get to race at the Indy GP, it’s always surprising how different the track behaves each time we race here. And with mixed weather in the forecast, I’m sure we’ll get something different again. The team’s focus is unchanged; we’re happy to go racing again and we take each race as a chance for us to grow and get better as a team. If we keep that mindset, the results will take care of themselves in time.”