Romain Grosjean led the field to green for the 90-lap race after dominating yesterday’s qualifying session collecting his second career NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole position.

Grosjean and the No. 28 Delaware Life/DHL Honda led 57 of the 90 race laps before losing the lead for the final time with only 18 to go. With no push-to-pass remaining, Grosjean was unable to hold off Scott McLaughlin who was on the three-stop strategy. As Grosjean perfected the two-stop strategy, the next closest car on the same two-stop strategy was over 20 seconds behind the No. 28.

Both Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood worked their way up through the field before cycling back to their starting positions of 12th and 14th, respectively, and taking the checkered flag where they both started.

Devlin DeFrancesco took the green flag in 18th, but after an issue on pit lane the No. 29 Damon Honda ultimately cycled back to 23rd where he took the checkered flag.

The 90-lap race at Barber Motorsports Park saw only one, three-lap caution on Lap 39 for a car off course in Turn 9. The delayed call for the sole yellow flag allowed those on the three-stop strategy to come into pit lane before the pits closed for the caution.

“It was an unfortunate weekend here at Barber for the Gainbridge team. We just didn’t seem to have the pace today, or all weekend to be honest, that we were hoping for. I know we’ll rebound and come swinging in Indy.”

“It’s hard to see how the strategy played out, but we started 12th, finished 12th and were banging on the door of a top-five there for a little while. Our middle stint wasn’t great and our last stint could’ve been better. We were really fast on the alternate tires, but for some reason we were just missing a little bit of something on the primary tires. We were able to come away with some points, so ultimately we did what we needed to do and I feel like maximized what we had in the No. 27 AutoNation Honda.”

“This one hurts – I’m going to be honest. The three-stop never wins at Barber until today. The pits staying open gave McLaughlin the edge on the three-stop strategy. I mean look at the other two-stoppers 20 seconds behind us – the No. 28 Delaware Life/DHL Honda was just incredible and drove really well today. We gave it 100 percent, but we just got unlucky with that yellow. Thankfully, we got good points today and I know our day will come, so onto the next one.”

“It was quite a tough day for the No. 29 Damon Honda. We lost a lot of time in that last pit sequence and we were honestly just struggling after that. We need to regroup over the next few weeks before we move forward to the Indy road course and hope for a better result there.”

“We saw the same results in qualifying that we saw in the race today with one car up front in qualifying and one car up front in the race. Hats off to Romain, because he definitely didn’t have the fuel that the No. 3 and No. 12 cars had but he hung in there and made a great race for it. He’s doing a great job. I think across the team as a whole, we’re a bit disappointed that we didn’t have more pace in the race, but we keep picking up points and moving forward. The group as a whole is working really well together and we’re looking forward to Indy.”