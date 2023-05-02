Source: Team PR

Leeds, Alabama (Sunday, April 30, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports driver David Malukas and Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Sting Ray Robb (#51 Biohaven) didn’t see their races go the way they had hoped for today at Barber Motorsports Park. Malukas finished 19th while Robb saw his day end early, in 27th place. Details for both drivers are below.

#18: David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Honda

Malukas Sees Barber Motorsports Park Weekend as a Learning Experience

Leeds, Alabama (Sunday, April 30, 2023) – David Malukas (#18 HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports) didn’t have the weekend he had hoped for at Barber Motorsports Park, crossing the finish line in 19th place, but the sophomore driver came out of the weekend with more experience and lessons learned.

Started: 17th

Finished: 19th

Malukas remained in his 17th place starting position during his first stint, but it wasn’t without some battles with the car ahead of him.

The #18 HMD team opted for a three-stop strategy for the 90-lap race, with Malukas entering pit lane on Lap 11 for his first trip down pit lane.

He then climbed all the way to sixth, getting by pole sitter Grosjean for the position, before making his second stop on Lap 38.

Malukas once again made his way back up to sixth before making his final stop on Lap 65.

With cars on two-stop strategies and others on a three-stop strategy, including the eventual race winner, Malukas exited pit lane in 18th place.

He ended up losing one more position before crossing the finish line in 19th.

The Dale Coyne Racing with HMD team will next be on track at the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 12 and 13, 2023.

David Malukas, #18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda

“It was a tough weekend overall. We were really struggling with pace. We tried many different things but just couldn’t get the car to where it needed to be. We ended up 19th but we were on the correct strategy, the winner was on the same strategy, we just didn’t have the pace to make it work. It was a weekend to learn from. A tough race but a lot came out of it. We’ll keep on working and hopefully we can do better at the GMR Grand Prix in a couple of weeks.”

#51: Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Robb Sees Race End Early Despite Continued Progress at Barber Motorsport Park

Leeds, Alabama (Sunday, April 30, 2023) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR rookie Sting Ray Robb may have seen his race end early on Sunday but he came out of the weekend with a positive outlook thanks to all the progress he and the team made at Barber Motorsports Park during this year’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

Started: 23rd

Finished: 27th

Robb immediately gained a couple of positions at the start of the race to move into 21st place.

He then gained another position on the second lap to enter the top 20.

Robb and the DCR with RWR team opted for a three-stop strategy for the 90-lap event.

The rookie entered pit lane from 20th on Lap 13 for his first stop.

The #51 Biohaven driver then made it all the way to 13th before returning to pit lane for his second stop on Lap 30.

Unfortunately for Robb, his engine cut out a few times before coming to a complete stop on Lap 37.

Unable to continue in the race, Robb ended in 27th place.

Next up for the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR crew will be the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 12 and 13, 2023.

Sting Ray Robb #51 Biohaven Honda – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR

“The No. 51. Biohaven Honda did not have a great day today, but we made a lot of progress throughout the weekend though. We rolled off for warm up this morning with a top 15 car, so hats off to the team. They did a great job getting the car where I needed it to be and where I wanted it to be. We were confident heading into the race. We were making moves and going forward but the engine cut out a couple of times and ended up shutting off and unfortunately that put an end to our day as we weren’t able to continue. Up until then we had pace, I’m so proud of the team. We’re making a lot of progress and I’m excited for the next road course at Indy in a couple of weeks.”