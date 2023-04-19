Conquer Paralysis Now ‘Racing to Recovery Gala’ Set for May 12

The 23rd annual fundraiser will again be a highlight of the Indianapolis racing scene

INDIANAPOLIS (April 19, 2023) – A staple of the social scene surrounding the Indianapolis Month of May, the Racing to Recovery Gala will take place Friday, May 12 with opportunities once again to attend in person or virtually. Proceeds from this popular event will benefit Conquer Paralysis Now, the nonprofit founded by INDYCAR team owner and former driver Sam Schmidt dedicated to finding a cure for spinal cord injuries and treating those with disabilities at the DRIVEN NeuroRecovery Center.

The Racing to Recovery Gala marks its 23rd annual event in 2023. For the second straight year, in-person celebrations will take place in both Indianapolis and Las Vegas. And as has been the case since 2020, the Gala will be available worldwide via a livestream, with online attendees encouraged to organize their own private watch parties.

“We are once again thrilled to have the opportunity to put on the Racing to Recovery Gala,” said Schmidt, founder of the Arrow McLaren team in the NTT INDYCAR Series. “Last year we were able to set a record by raising more than $1 million. It’s only through the incredible support Conquer Paralysis Now has received within and outside of the racing community that we’ve been able to achieve numbers like that, and our goal is to top that record in 2023 with that continuing support.”

This year’s Gala falls on the eve of the GMR Grand Prix held on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and some two weeks before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. Recent Racing to Recovery Galas have been held the week of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but Schmidt and CPN believe returning to an earlier May date will increase anticipation for and attendance at the Gala.

“There are so many events that take place during Indy 500 race week.” Schmidt explained. “We’re optimistic that moving the Gala to earlier in the month – when it was held in earlier years – will allow more drivers, racing dignitaries and fans to participate, and to allow us to grow the event even more.”

The Indiana Roof Ballroom (140 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204) will be the site for the in-person party in Indianapolis, with the Las Vegas location set at Lake Mead Christian Academy Secondary Campus (655 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89015). Doors will open at 6 p.m. ET Friday, May 12 in Indianapolis and 4 p.m. PT in Las Vegas with a cocktail reception. Dinner and the gala begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, followed by an after party featuring live music from The Bishops. Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan are among the racing dignitaries scheduled to appear.

CPN, formerly the Sam Schmidt Paralysis Foundation, has hosted the Gala every year since 2000, the first coming just months after Schmidt suffered a spinal cord injury in a crash at an INDYCAR test and was left a quadriplegic. Conquer Paralysis Now aims to do just what its name states: conquer paralysis for the millions of people throughout the world who are or may become paralyzed. CPN assists people affected by paralysis and other neurological conditions to help put them on the road to independence. The nonprofit also enables trailblazing spinal cord research and is an advocate of making the world aware of the need to conquer paralysis.

CPN has raised more than $18 million through the years to fund scientific research, medical treatment, rehabilitation and technological advances that lead toward a cure.

For more information and to purchase tickets to attend the 2023 Racing to Recovery Gala:

· Visit http://bidpal.net/peoplelikeme

· Text “peoplelikeme” to 243725

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for this year’s event. For more information on becoming a sponsor, contact Kimberly Williams, CPN Director of Development, at (702) 463-6270 or kimberly@conquerparalysisnow.org.

In the meantime, follow Conquer Paralysis Now at the website, on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.