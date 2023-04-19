Source: Event PR

Photo Courtesy of Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (April 17, 2023) – The 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is in the books and all indicators are pointing higher for the venerable street race.

According to Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President & CEO Jim Michaelian, the race hosted more than 192,000 attendees, a record for the modern era (since the 2008 INDYCAR – Champ Car series merger), with all grandstand reserved seating having sold out. And preliminary concession and merchandise sales numbers reflect a substantial increase in sales as well.

“The 2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was a resounding success!” said Michaelian. “We were blessed with three days of perfect weather, great racing and a wide variety of activities for our fans. There was a sense of real enjoyment from the diverse crowd that gathered to enjoy all that the Grand Prix – and the City of Long Beach – had to offer.”

The race weekend included six world-class racing events, including the featured NTT INDYCAR SERIES race which was won by Kyle Kirkwood, earning his first series win.

Even as the racing circuit is being dismantled, plans are underway to enhance the fan experience at the 49th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, scheduled to take place April 19-21, 2024.