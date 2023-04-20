Source: Team PR

Tony Kanaan’s No. 66 SmartShp Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Wednesday 19 April

Prior to the April 20-21 Open Test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and in conjunction with the team’s Triple Crown livery series for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Arrow McLaren releases its livery for Tony Kanaan and the No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Tony’s No. 66 Chevy is one of the team’s four entries into this year’s Indy 500.

Tony’s black and papaya chassis includes a papaya star surrounding the seat and three black stars along the left rear wing. These elements are a nod to McLaren Racing’s historic Triple Crown achievement, the high-standing accomplishment of winning the three most prestigious races in motorsport: the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The reveal of the No. 66 livery completes Arrow McLaren’s special livery series for the 2023 Indy 500 and ties the four cars together to commemorate McLaren’s Triple Crown. The team unveiled the No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolets at an event last week ahead of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, and each car represents a Triple Crown race win. The livery series forms a part of McLaren’s 60th birthday celebrations through 2023, honoring iconic moments throughout its history and the legacy built by team founder Bruce McLaren.

The No. 66 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet will be on track for the first time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Open Test beginning tomorrow, April 20.

Tony, who announced in February that this year’s race will be his last in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, will make his 22nd career start at the Indy 500 with the support of SmartStop as his primary partner and long-time partner 7-Eleven. He won the 97th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in 2013 and has finished in the top three on four separate occasions, including a third-place finish last May.

Further celebrations commemorating McLaren’s Triple Crown achievement will be revealed throughout the month of May. Fans looking to join in celebrating the campaign with Triple Crown merchandise can purchase items online at McLaren.com and onsite at the IMS through the Indy 500 race week. This also includes a limited-edition Tony Kanaan ‘Capítulo Final’ t-shirt which 100% of the proceeds benefit the Indy Family Foundation.

Tony Kanaan, Indy 500 driver, Arrow McLaren, said:

“I’ve been eager to see this livery, and it does not disappoint. It’s one of the best-looking cars I’ve ever been in and representing the history of the Triple Crown makes it even more special. I’m so grateful to have SmartStop and my long-time partners 7-Eleven and NTT DATA along for this ride, and I’m excited to finally take this car out on the track starting tomorrow at the Open Test.”

H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SmartStop, said:

“We are thrilled to be a part of Arrow McLaren’s Triple Crown celebration and to sponsor the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at the Indianapolis 500 with racing legend Tony Kanaan behind the wheel.

“SmartStop Self Storage is committed to supporting excellence, and Tony and the Arrow McLaren team exemplify the drive and determination needed to succeed at the highest level. We can’t wait to see what they will accomplish together on the track, and we are honored to be a part of this historic event.”