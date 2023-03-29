Source: Team PR

They say that everything is bigger in Texas, and this week’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is no exception. Twenty-eight drivers are set to take on the first oval of the season at Texas Motor Speedway for the PPG 375, the largest Texas INDYCAR field since 2011. This race has brought many historic moments to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and the Andretti Autosport team is excited to be a part of the action in the Lone Star State this week.

FAST FACTS:

Repaved and redesigned in 2017, Texas Motor Speedway features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2 and 24 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4 and the wide (minimum 60 feet) racing surface has produced many memorable moments since the series began racing at the 1.5-mile oval in 1997.

Since 2003, Andretti Autosport has won at Texas Motor Speedway once (Kanaan – 2004), took the pole position twice (Franchitti – 2004, Munoz – 2016), finished in the top three 12 times and recorded 23 top-five finishes.

Colton Herta is the only current driver in the Andretti Autosport stable to have raced at Texas Motor Speedway more than once as he makes his sixth attempt on the short oval while teammates Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco will make their second attempt after their 2022 debuts.

“It’s great to be back on the high banks of Texas Motor Speedway. It doesn’t get better than action at over 220mph. I can’t wait to get stuck in with the Gainbridge team and try to bounce back from St. Pete with a strong result.”

“Texas Motor Speedway is a track the team has worked very hard on over the offseason. The PPG 375 is always a unique race considering it’s one of two superspeedway races on the calendar and massively different from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Last year was my first experience with this race and I found it very enjoyable. I am looking forward to going back to fight for the top step in an Andretti car!”

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, especially after we had a decent car last year until we had a mechanical failure. It will be interesting to see if we made the same forward progress throughout the offseason on ovals as we did on street courses. Regardless, Texas will be a very good test ahead of the Indianapolis 500 and I’m ready to get back in the No. 28 DHL Honda after a very positive weekend in St. Pete.”

“I’m so looking forward to Texas! I think the No. 29 Capstone Andretti Steinbrenner Honda will be strong here. We’ve done a lot of work through the winter and we know we’ve got what we need to get it done. Super excited to get going this weekend!”

“Texas Motor Speedway always provides a unique set of challenges for the team to tackle and this year will be no exception. Coming off the race at St. Petersburg we will obviously be hoping for a trouble-free event! Nothing would be better than to get a win in the first oval race of the season to set ourselves up for the Month of May.”