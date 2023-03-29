Source: Team PR

Texas Motor Speedway

Race Date: Sunday, April 2

Round: 2/17

Total laps: 250 Laps

Total race distance: 375 miles/603.50 km

Length: 1.5 miles/2.41 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice 1: Saturday, 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. CT Qualifying: Saturday, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. CT

Saturday, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. CT Practice 2: Saturday, 12:45 – 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, 12:45 – 2:30 p.m. CT Green Flag: Sunday, 11:15 a.m. CT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 11:00 a.m. CT on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

“Texas is the closest I have to a home grand prix. I’m going to have over 200 guests in the suites and over 500 guests in the grandstands cheering on papaya. We love racing at Texas! I got my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES win there, so I have great memories every time I go back. We’re ready to keep building on the momentum we started with in St. Pete.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

”I’m really looking forward to Texas. It’s one of the tracks where I have a lot of great memories, personally and as a team. In general, it’s one of the ovals that I’m strongest at historically and the one I probably enjoy the most. We’ve had a good track record there, but obviously the competition is super tough. We have some new ideas to continue being strong, and even though our baseline is pretty good, we’re not taking anything for granted. It’s an awesome track, quick with a lot of adrenaline – it’ll be good to get the first oval of the year going.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

”Texas always provides a unique challenge, and I’m really looking forward to hitting the track. Our team has been working incredibly hard to fine-tune the car, and we’re confident in our ability to perform well this weekend. The high-speed corners and intense competition make the Texas race a thrilling experience for both drivers and fans alike. We’ll be pushing hard to secure a great result and deliver an exciting race for everyone watching.”

Gavin Ward, Race Director, Arrow McLaren

“Texas Motor Speedway has historically been a strong venue for the Arrow McLaren Chevrolets, so this presents a great opportunity for us to grab some redemption after Pato’s late race heartache and Felix’s lap one misfortune at St. Petersburg. But nothing stands still in this sport, so it will be interesting to see how our speedway package stacks up with tweaked aero rules and another year of development under the teams’ belts. The name of the game for us is banking consistent top-six finishes, so that’s our goal for all cars heading into the race.”