By Patrick Stephan The first NTT INDYCAR Series session of the 2023 season get a delayed start (like most of the day). Though this time it was for some added clean-up after a messy INDY NXT session. We were almost on schedule for a bit, but got started at 3:15pm ET instead of 3:00 ET. …



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only.