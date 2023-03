By Patrick Stephan NOTE: This was planned for 2:00pm ET, sorry for the delay. At 1:40pm, it was 82F, with the track temp at 113.2F, and we’ve got bright sunshine and breezy/gusty conditions here in downtown St. Petersburg. The wind is creating some white caps out on the Tampa Bay, and local weather service is…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription and TSO Monthly Subscription members only.