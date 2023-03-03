Jacob Abel on track at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg ((Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment – Chris Owens)

By Steve Wittich

Jacob Abel, who already has 15 races on his 2023 resume, set the quickest lap of the first practice in the newly rebranded INDY NXT by Firestone series.

The 21-year-old, who finished third in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship, set a quick lap of 66.3288 seconds.

“It was really good,” said the Butler University student. “This Firestone tire is going to be really, really interesting. We didn’t get much time on it in the preseason, so I think a lot of people are going to be learning as the year goes on. Definitely off to a good start, and we’ll see if we can keep it up.”

Less than a half-second covered the top 11 cars.

When practice started, the ambient temperature was 83F, and the track temperature was 113F.

The first red flag of practice came out only five minutes into the session when HMD Motorsports veteran Christian Rasmussen and his No. 6 HMD Motorsports w/Dale Coyne Racing machine nosed into the tire barrier in Turn 4.

Rasmussen told INDYCAR Radio’s Ryan Myrehn that he lost the rear under braking.

Green flag conditions returned with 33 minutes remaining, but it wasn’t for long before another veteran brought out the red flag four minutes later.

This time, it was INDY NXT by Firestone pole sitter from St. Petersburg last year, Hunter McElrea (Andretti Autosport), who made heavy contact at the exit of Turn 3. The No. 27 had a tank slapper at corner entry, which he caught, before losing it and pounding the wall with the left front first and left rear second. He got of the car under his own power.

Both drivers were checked and released by INDYCAR medical. They will need to be cleared at a later time.

With substantial clean-up and wall repair required from the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, the track was quiet for 11 minutes, with the green flag being shown with 19 minutes remaining.

Rasmussen still topped the timing screens at that point of the practice, but that was about to change as drivers got into a groove.

Kyffin Simpson (HMD Motorsports) was the first driver to go quicker, and Juncos Hollinger Racing rookie Matteo Nannini was the first driver to go under 67 seconds.

Lap times continued to fall, with eight drivers under 67 seconds with five minutes remaining.

Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports) was the quickest of the group, with Danial Frost, Nolan Siegel, Enaam Ahmed and Louis Foster in the top five.

The track remained green for the final 19 minutes. Despite the early problems for the two veterans, drivers did continue to push with the Turn 4 (Jamie Chadwick, Jagger Jones, James Roe, Jr. & Louis Foster), Turn 8 (Ernie Francis, Jr.) and Turn 10 (Christian Bogle & Matteo Nannini) run-offs all having multiple visitors.

INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg practice results

RANK CAR NO. DRIVER TEAM BEST LAP DIFF. LAPS 1 51 Jacob Abel Abel Motorsports 1:06.3288 —— 21 2 39 Nolan Siegel HMD Motorsports 1:06.3652 0.0364 22 3 10 Rasmus Lindh HMD Motorsports 1:06.4386 0.1098 18 4 68 Danial Frost HMD Motorsports 1:06.5038 0.1750 22 5 21 Kyffin Simpson HMD Motorsports 1:06.5232 0.1944 22 6 3 Josh Green HMD Motorsports 1:06.5311 0.2023 22 7 99 Ernie Francis Jr. HMD Motorsports 1:06.5449 0.2161 19 8 47 Enaam Ahmed Cape Motorsports 1:06.6306 0.3018 18 9 26 Louis Foster Andretti Autosport 1:06.6824 0.3536 17 10 7 Christian Bogle HMD Motorsports 1:06.7325 0.4037 21 11 75 Matteo Nannini Juncos Hollinger Racing 1:06.7332 0.4044 20 12 76 Reece Gold Juncos Hollinger Racing 1:06.8816 0.5528 20 13 57 Colin Kaminsky Abel Motorsports 1:06.9127 0.5839 17 14 14 Josh Pierson HMD Motorsports 1:07.1038 0.7750 20 15 29 James Roe Andretti Autosport 1:07.2415 0.9127 17 16 6 Christian Rasmussen HMD Motorsports 1:07.9234 1.5946 2 17 28 Jamie Chadwick Andretti Autosport 1:08.0112 1.6824 21 18 98 Jagger Jones Cape Motorsports 1:08.3508 2.0220 18 19 27 Hunter McElrea Andretti Autosport 1:12.5142 6.1854 4

The second INDY NXT by Firestone practice is tomorrow at 9 am.