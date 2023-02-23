Andretti Autosport Announces Partnership with DNSFilter for NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone 2023 Seasons

DNSFilter to be featured on No. 28 entries of Romain Grosjean and Jamie Chadwick for full season in NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone

Romain Grosjean to pilot No. 28 DNSFilter / DHL Honda at the GMR Grand Prix in May

INDIANAPOLIS (February 23, 2023) – Andretti Autosport announced today that DNSFilter, a leader in DNS cyber security, will serve as an official partner for the full 2023 season on both the No. 28 machines of Romain Grosjean in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Jamie Chadwick in INDY NXT by Firestone. DNSFilter will also serve as the primary sponsor on Romain Grosjean’s car for the GMR Grand Prix in May.

Founded in 2015, DNSFilter is revolutionizing how organizations secure the DNS layer by building a product that is more effective at blocking threats than any other solution, while also maintaining ease of use and world-class support. With over 15,000 organizations trusting DNSFilter to protect millions of end users from phishing, malware and advanced cyber threats, the DNS filtering product is ranked No. 1 by G2, Capterra and Cybersecurity Breakthrough.

Speed and innovation are at the heart of the DNSFilter and Andretti brands, making a faster-together partnership at the top echelon of American open-wheel racing an ideal platform to showcase its products, services and next-generation technologies.

DNSFilter will make their motorsports debut on the Streets of St. Petersburg March 3-5 and will then appear as the primary partner on the No. 28 DNSFilter / DHL Honda at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the GMR Grand Prix May 12-13.

DOUG BRESNAHAN, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT:

“It’s a privilege to welcome DNSFilter to Andretti Autosport as they make their debut into the world of motorsport. Speed and next-generation innovation are the cornerstones of both DNSFilter and Andretti Autosport’s businesses, and we’re looking forward to seeing our relationship grow on track in both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone.”

KEN CARNESI, CEO AND FOUNDER, DNSFILTER:

“At DNSFilter, we value speed just as much as Andretti does. Our customers need to rely on the fastest technology in cybersecurity to stop the next new threat, and it has to be done with precision. Andretti Autosport and DNSFilter are both storied brands that share a deep focus on speed, next-generation technology and security. It is an honor to support the Andretti team during the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone seasons.”