FORT WORTH, Texas (JAN. 23, 2023) – PPG has been named the entitlement sponsor for the

NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday, April 2, that kicks off Texas Motor Speedway’s 27th

season.



PPG will serve as the primary entitlement sponsor for the INDYCAR race that delivered last season’s closest finish in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. It came as a result of Josef Newgarden’s thrilling final-turn pass of Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin for a 0.0669-of-a-second margin of victory.



“Texas Motor Speedway is proud to welcome PPG to our family of race entitlement partners,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “The speedway has utilized PPG products for years to paint the many race and series logos on the front straightaway’s grass ballfield as well as many other areas throughout the facility. We look forward to bringing our race fans another exciting and action-filled weekend of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition.”



The PPG 375 will be the second race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and first of five ovals on the 17-event schedule. The partnership will provide PPG with significant brand visibility, an opportunity to engage with a very loyal fan base and the ability to leverage the event weekend with employees, vendor partners, customers and other key stakeholders. “PPG is proud to serve as the primary entitlement sponsor at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Bryan Iams, PPG chief communications officer. “Our paints, coatings and specialty materials have a long history with racing, including our valued nearly 40-year partnership with Team Penske.”



The NTT INDYCAR SERIES PPG 375 headlines a two-day race weekend that also features the SpeedyCash.com 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Saturday, April 1 (3:30 p.m. CT, TV: FS1, Radio: MRN, SiriusXM). The weekend culminates Sunday, April 2, with the running of the PPG 375 beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT (TV: NBC, Radio: SiriusXM, INDYCAR Radio Network).



Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 events schedule consists of everything from the April 1-2 NTT INDYCAR SERIES/NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series doubleheader and the Sept. 23-24 NASCAR Playoffs weekend. Other significant events include the Ducks Unlimited Expo, the four- day Hwy 30 Music Fest and Bandas y Trocas Hispanic concert and truck show, C-10 Nationals, Fuel Fest, Goodguys, LS Fest and finally wrapping up the year with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.



Season tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2023 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus buying individual tickets, get the best seat selection and more. All-new reduced rates are available for the GEICO Infield, GEICO VIP and WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle camping areas. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.