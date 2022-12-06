ANDRETTI GLOBAL BREAKS GROUND ON RACING AND TECHNOLOGY HEADQUARTERS IN FISHERS, INDIANAINDIANAPOLIS

(Dec. 6, 2022) – Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers, Indiana. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City of Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness in kicking off construction on the 90-acre collaborative campus alongside the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.

The state-of-the-art facility is set to open in 2025 and will add up to 500 jobs to the local community by early 2026. Cutting-edge technology will be used to optimize the performance of the campus and to create an environment that encourages the best from employees.

The new facility will serve as the headquarters of day-to-day operations for Andretti’s current NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT (formerly Indy Lights) and IMSA programs, global commercial functions of Andretti Formula E and Andretti Extreme E and the advanced research and development business of Andretti Technologies.

The team, led by Michael Andretti, currently operates worldwide in seven racing championships and focuses in eight different categories of motorsport with 17 full-time drivers. Andretti first became a team owner in 2003 after retiring from his full-time driving career. Nearly two decades later, Andretti has built a diverse, global enterprise competing at the highest levels of motorsport and reaching all five habitable continents. In his time as a team owner, Andretti has collected 17 championship titles and 257 race wins – including five Indianapolis 500 victories, victory at the Bathurst 1000, a Sebring 12 Hour title and wins in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and Extreme E series.

Construction on the new facility will begin immediately. Andretti is working closely with hometown contractor Dale Dillon and his Indiana-based Dillon Construction Group along with Studio M Architecture & Planning. Also supporting the project are Bradford Allen, Ridge & Partners LLP and Dimensional Innovations.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) will commit an investment in Andretti Autosport of up to $19 million in the form of conditional tax credits and up to $125,000 in training grants based on the company’s plans to invest in its Indiana operations. The city of Fishers has approved additional incentives.

MICHAEL ANDRETTI, CHAIRMAN & CEO, ANDRETTI GLOBAL:

“The planning of our new global headquarters has been an exciting process, and we’re happy to be breaking ground and have steps underway to see our plans come to life. Indiana has been home to the Andretti organization for many years, and we’re thrilled to enhance our commitment to this state that has been so supportive of the entire motorsports industry. The Fishers community has been very welcoming, and it was great to see so many of our supporters and neighbors join us today as we continue to write our history.”

MARISSA ANDRETTI, VICE PRESIDENT, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT / MANAGING DIRECTOR, ANDRETTI TECHNOLOGIES:

“It’s a great feeling to see all of the efforts everyone has put into creating a home for Andretti Global in the Fishers community. It’s all come together at today’s groundbreaking ceremony. We’re proud of what our team is doing to make the new headquarters not just a home base for our team, but also a gathering place for the community. We also want to extend a huge thank you to our build team who are helping us turn our vision of creating a healthy workplace for employees and a campus that uses sustainable solutions into reality.”

ERIC J. HOLCOMB, GOVERNOR, STATE OF INDIANA:

“Indiana has long been the racing capital of the world, and Andretti Autosport’s commitment to growth here will only further cement our state’s leadership position in Motorsports and STEM-related pursuits. This new campus will not only bring new, exciting employment opportunities and serve as an asset for one of our fastest-growing communities, but it will also show just how much this living legacy, one of the most globally iconic brands known, continues to invest in the future of our great state.”

BRAD CHAMBERS, INDIANA SECRETARY OF COMMERCE:

“I am excited to celebrate this legendary racing family of entrepreneurs in their competitive quest to innovate in the global racing industry. Indiana continues to demonstrate leadership in this sector as well as its position as a premier destination for automotive, speed and mobility-focused industries.”

SCOTT FADNESS, MAYOR OF FISHERS INDIANA:

“Today we bring together innovation and performance, future and legacy, and commerce and experience in such a way that only the Andretti family can. When the Andretti Global campus comes to fruition we will have gained not just an amazing destination and workplace in Fishers but a true community partner that has a shared vision for the next chapter of our city.”

STEVE DILLINGER, VICE PRESIDENT, INDIANAPOLIS AIRPORT AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS / VICE PRESIDENT, HAMILTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS:

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony is the culmination of a collaborative effort from government, private sector, Indianapolis Airport Authority and more coming together to create a winning experience in Fishers. The new Andretti Global Headquarters is an iconic addition to Hamilton County.”

MARIO RODRIGUEZ, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, INDIANAPOLIS AIRPORT AUTHORITY:

“Our goal of returning land no longer needed for aviation use back to the community has turned into a reality today. We’re pleased Andretti Global has landed in the Fishers community, and we look forward to seeing their new headquarters take shape near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.”

(Left to Right) Fishers City Councilman Todd Zimmerman, Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez, Andretti Autosport President J-F Thormann, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti, Andretti Global Partner Dan Towriss, Mario Andretti, Andretti Autosport Vice President and Andretti Technolgoies Managing Director Marissa Andretti, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers