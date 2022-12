By Steve Wittich Chevrolet and Honda developed hybrid technology, 100% renewable race fuel from new partner Shell, and eco-friendly Firestone Firehawk guayule race tires highlight a more sustainable NTT INDYCAR SERIES that fans will see over the next two seasons of competition. In October 2020, INDYCAR announced a partnership extension with Honda and Chevrolet that…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.