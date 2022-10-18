Photo Courtesy of Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Oct. 17, 2022) – The exclusive renewal period opens tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. ET for race fans who attended this year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding and purchased 3-Day Grandstand tickets. These customers will have until Monday, Nov. 7 to renew or upgrade their seats. General public sales will begin on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

The 19th annual event, featuring NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race for the 13th time, is set for March 3-5, 2023, in downtown St. Petersburg. These renewal customers purchasing 3-Day Grandstand seats will again receive complimentary Firestone Paddock Passes with the option to upgrade to a Champions Club membership, which offers extra benefits and experiences, when placing orders through the Nov. 7 deadline closing at 5 p.m. ET.

“It all starts in St. Petersburg! Fans need to be at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding as the tradition of opening another NTT INDYCAR SERIES season here continues,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We look forward to seeing all our great race fans in March for non-stop racing action along the spectacular downtown waterfront.”

The complimentary Firestone Paddock Passes included with every renewal ticket purchase will allow fans to get up close to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES cars and drivers during the race weekend. For an additional $25, renewal purchasers can upgrade to a Champions Club membership offering extra benefits and exclusive access which includes the opportunity to participate in Sunday’s pre-race grid walk, a chance to win a two-seater INDYCAR ride on the track, and more.

Renewals will be available online at gpstpete.com or by phone at 1-727-898-4639 with pricing starting at $125 for reserved 3-Day Grandstand seats. For all ticket pricing and 2023 event information and news, visit gpstpete.com or follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on social media using #FirestoneGP.