Marco Andretti will pilot the No. 98 KULR Technology Group Honda for the 107th Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge (Photo Courtesy of Andretti Autosport)

INDIANAPOLIS (Oct. 17, 2022) – KULR Technology Group (NYSE American: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”) will return to the grid of the 2023 Indianapolis as the primary sponsor for the No. 98 Honda of Marco Andretti as the third-generation racer makes his 18th Indy 500 start.

“It’s great to see a sponsor like KULR continue as a primary sponsor with our INDYCAR program for the second year,” said Andretti Autosport Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti. “The development potential of KULR’s technology is exciting and we’re proud of their commitment to improving performance. We look forward to this special event in May and are happy to have them back with Marco.”

As pioneers in their respective industries, KULR and Andretti Autosport share a commitment to excellence and progression. KULR has long been a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management products and services, playing a part in countless customer successes, including the 2020 Mars Rover mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Marco Andretti as a KULR Ambassador as we return to Andretti Autosport for the 2023 Indy 500,” said KULR Technology Group President and COO, Keith Cochran. “Marco authentically embodies the spirit of our brand. His dedication to his craft and the motorsport industry are just some of the reasons we believe he is the perfect person to represent KULR Technology as we continue to expand our energy management platform.”

KULR served as Andretti’s primary sponsor in 2022 for his 250th INDYCAR career start. They are no stranger to the Andretti Autosport family as they first joined Andretti Technologies and sister team, Andretti United Extreme E in 2021 as the official thermal management and battery safety technical partner.

Andretti will make his 18th Indy 500 start piloting the No. 98 KULR Technologies / Curb Honda. Andretti has recorded eight top-10 finishes and four top-three results at the famed IMS oval, also claiming pole position in 2020. He will take to the track for Open Testing on April 20-21 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before joining his four Andretti teammates for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500-Mile race in May.