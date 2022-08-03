Source: Team PR

Andretti Autosport and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES head south to Nashville for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. 2022 is the second annual running of the street course, which made a significant impact in 2021 with the tight racing and on-track drama awing fans. Colton Herta took home the NTT Pole Award last season and nearly a win before an incident took him out of contention. With each driver showcasing capability this year, Andretti Autosport has its sights set on a strong qualifying and race effort.

FAST FACTS:

Colton Herta returns as the 2021 Pole winner

Herta, Alexander Rossi and Romain Grosjean all competed in the 2021 Firestone Fast Six at the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Devlin DeFrancesco makes his debut on the street course

Andretti Autosport enters the weekend having collected two wins, four podium finishes and three NTT Pole Awards this season

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

“I’m really excited to go back to Nashville. It’s a great event for INDYCAR, and it’s a great track. Obviously, we saw some minor success there last year. We seemed really quick as a team last year. Hopefully, this year we see the same thing and can keep the momentum from Indy. I can’t wait to get there and get on the track.”

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

“We’ve been looking forward to returning to Nashville since last year. It was such an amazing event, and we had awesome cars all weekend, so I can’t wait to get back there and hopefully be able to challenge at the front again.”

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 DHL HONDA

“Nashville is an exciting place to go racing. Last year was a nice event and I’m looking forward to it again. We have had a strong package on street courses, so we will try to use it and get a good result.”

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWERTAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPOR

“We are ready to send it around the streets of Nashville. We’re going to focus forward and use our tools to execute a good race. I’m excited for my first outing at Nashville. The team had a positive weekend in Indy, and they seemed to do well last year so I have confidence in this being a good weekend.”

ROB EDWARDS

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT

“Safe to say we have some unfinished business from Nashville last year. It’s a great event and we look forward to carrying our momentum from Toronto and the Brickyard GP into the weekend. Thankful to all the crew for their work over the last month with five races in four weeks. Nothing would be a better reward for the crew than finishing this stretch with another W.”