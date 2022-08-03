Source: Team PR

Streets of Nashville

Date: Sunday, August 7

Round: 14/17

Total Laps: 80 Laps

Total race distance: 173.6 miles/279.3 km

Length: 2.17 miles/3.49 km

Number of turns: 11

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 4:15 – 5:30 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Saturday, 12:15 – 1:15 p.m ET

Qualifying: Saturday, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. ET

Warm-Up: Sunday, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m. ET

Green Flag: Sunday, 3:25 p.m ET

TUNE IN: Sunday, 3:00 p.m. on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

“The last time we were in Nashville, it was one of the craziest races all year in 2021. This is one of the most unique racetracks we have ever gone to. I am excited to see what this weekend has in store, and continue our fight in the championship battle.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

“Nashville was definitely one of the highlights last season, and it will be good to come back to this great event. This race was probably our strongest performance in 2021, so hoping to build on that and have a good weekend!”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP

“Really excited to get back to Nashville. The circuit provides a lot of passing opportunities coming over the bridge and racing in the downtown scene like that is great. The city is vibrant; there’s a lot of great fans, new fans and people are excited about us being there. It’s a great event to be a part of.

“Last year was the first time we’ve ever raced there; I thought we had a shot for the win, but we had an in-race penalty that ruined the race for Pato. Felix had a good go but, ultimately, we weren’t on the podium so that will be the goal for this weekend. I think we’ve got fantastic single-lap and qualifying pace; we just need to get over the hump of these race day execution scenarios.

“So, we need to roll off the trucks quick and put ourselves in position to win. We are in a position where we’ve got to finish in the top five and, ideally, on the podiums for the rest of the year to give ourselves a shot at the championship.”